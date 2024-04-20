Customer Nearly Pays $28 for Baja Blast in Taco Bell Drive-Thru Mix-Up; Netizens Are in Splits

In an amusing turn of events at a Taco Bell drive-thru, a customer named Rebekah Hollar found herself on the verge of paying a whopping $28 for a Baja Blast drink. What started as a routine visit to the fast-food chain quickly turned into a viral sensation on TikTok, leaving viewers entertained by the unexpected twist.

Hollar documented her drive-thru experience in a video shared on TikTok under the username @bekahhollar. As she waited for her order, she humorously commented on the delay, jokingly speculating that the staff might be making her Baja Blast fresh. Little did she know, the real surprise was yet to come.

When the Taco Bell worker handed her the order, Hollar was shocked to learn that she was being charged $27.29 for a single Baja Blast. Expressing her bewilderment, she clarified that she had only ordered the drink, prompting the worker to suggest that she might have wanted water as well. “I thought you wanted a water, too?” the worker replied, adding to the comedic confusion. However, even after confirming her order for just the Baja Blast, Hollar was informed that the price remained the same.

In a moment of shared amusement, both Hollar and the worker realized that there had been a mix-up with the order, leading to laughter and relief. "The most expensive Baja Blast ever," Hollar quipped, barely able to contain her laughter. Although the incident left Hollar laughing harder than expected, it resonated with TikTok users, drawing over 1.8 million views and sparking a wave of laughter in the comments section. Many viewers found humor in the simple yet unexpected mistake, with some expressing amusement.

@SewSara found the worker's remark amusing, commenting, "‘I thought you wanted a water too’ is SO FUNNY." @Miranda Carter laughing off the situation: "I know I was like WHAT that still doesn’t make sense?" @JJ expressed curiosity about the mistaken order, prompting Hollar to humorously recall, "Something about a grilled cheese and a number 4??? " @Jailen raised a question about the drive-thru process, wondering why totals are often provided only at the pickup window now while @RyGuy1217 jokingly suggested that the worker might need a new hearing aid, saying, "Girl at the window needs a new hearing aid or something." @October Sky chimed in on Rebekah Hollar's drive-thru misadventure, "She tried robbing her...who pays that much even with a water?" Another user, @Reillys Findings offered a speculative explanation for the puzzling situation, suggesting, "Very likely that the person before you paid cash, and the employee is trying to steal the cash by using your card for their purchase."

In a follow-up video addressing viewers' curiosity about why she was recording the drive-thru experience, Hollar revealed her initial intention to create a parody of trendy TikTok videos where people elaborate on their coffee orders. She humorously planned to list specific details like "half a cup of ice" and "74 degrees," intending to poke fun at her love for soda. Reflecting on the outcome, Hollar's impromptu drive-thru video turned out to be a hit, providing a light-hearted moment for viewers amidst their daily routines. The unexpected twist showcased the humor found in mundane situations and served as a reminder to appreciate the simple joys in life.

