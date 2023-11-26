Age doesn't matter when it comes to the entrepreneurial spirit, as young minds have often surprised the world with innovation. Friday's episode of ABC's "Shark Tank" proved this point when an 8-year-old CEO named Gavin Batarse charmed not one but two billionaires with his innovative product, Glove Wrap. Alongside his dad, Jon, and sister, Morgan, Gavin delivered a pitch that wowed the sharks.

Glove Wrap is a simple yet brilliant solution for baseball players looking to break in their new gloves. The product is an elastic band with the perfect dimensions to effectively mold the glove, making it more pliable and forming a perfect pocket for catching baseballs. As Gavin explained, all it takes is placing a ball in the glove and wrapping it up with Glove Wrap – that's it. Jon added, "No other product on the market wraps the entirety of the glove," highlighting the uniqueness of their invention.

The Batarse family came to "Shark Tank" seeking a $50,000 investment in exchange for a 20% equity stake in their Orange County, California-based business. The competition was fierce, as homemade remedies for breaking in baseball gloves have been around for decades, and players have a variety of strategies. Some use hot water and a "glove mallet," while others turn to glove oils and conditioners as well as rubber bands.

Gavin's charismatic presentation and the compelling story of how Glove Wrap came to be impressed the sharks. He explained how his dad bought him a new glove, and they were going to use the old-fashioned way to break it in with rubber bands. Since they didn't have enough bands, Gavin found a piece of rubber that his dad used when he hurt his leg and tried to wrap the entirety of the glove with it.

When it came time to discuss the financials, Gavin demonstrated that he was no ordinary 8-year-old. He confidently revealed, "We have sold over 1,000 Glove Wraps. Lifetime sales are over $19,000 [since launching in 2022]. It costs us $3, including all expenses, to make. We sell it for $19.99 retail and $10 wholesale." The potential market for Glove Wrap is substantial, catering to millions of kids and Major League Baseball players in the US. Hence Gavin expressed a desire to get his product into retailers like Dick's Sporting Goods.

Mark Cuban, always the visionary, saw an even bigger opportunity for Glove Wrap. He proposed that since all of the baseball teams in the country, minor-league and professional in particular, would want their own stock for players and to give away to their fans, selling the glove wrap in bulk could be a better option.

While most of the sharks decided to pass on the investment, Mark Cuban, and guest judge Michael Rubin, the CEO and founder of sports retailer Fanatics, recognized the potential in Gavin and his invention. Rubin stated, "I believe you're going to be a winner, and I want to be able to invest in anything you do in the future." But he insisted that he'd make an offer only if Mark Cuban joined in. Cuban agreed, and the offer was set at $50,000 for a 22% equity stake in Glove Wrap, which Gavin happily accepted.

The Batarse family's impressive performance on "Shark Tank" left many, including Gavin's sister Morgan, pleasantly surprised. "When Mark said, 'I have a Shark-y deal,' I was expecting 40% or 50%, not 22%," she confessed. The unexpected offer not only secured the investment but also opened doors for the young CEO and his family to expand their business further.

Before Gavin, in 2020, 13-year-old Sofi Overton had also negotiated a $35,000 investment offer from Lori Greiner and Daymond John for her "socks with pockets" company, Wise Pocket Products.

