Explore Some Genius Hacks to Make the Best Use of Leftover Food and Save Big

A majority of Americans are struggling with sky-high rent and grocery prices due to which home-cooked affordable meals are going viral on TikTok. Even the U.S. Department of Agriculture has warned the public that even though food prices might go down this year, it's extremely important to save money on groceries. The frugal living expert Kate Kaden often talks about saving money, meal planning, and making smart money moves. In one of her YouTube videos from the "Frugal Friday" series, she shared some helpful tips that can help you make your leftovers go further.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kate Kaden (@kate.kaden)

Also Read: Meet the 26-Year-Old Entrepreneur Earning $462,000 a Year Working Just 20 Minutes Every Day

Leftovers are often ignored and dumped into the trash, ending in food and money waste. Many people have the habit of spurlging on food and then being unable to finish it. Let's see what Kate has to say about saving money and making the leftovers last longer.

1. If you have any leftovers like cheese, meats, sausages, vegetables, and eggs. Turn that into a delicious omelet loaded with lots of cheese and veggies.

2. You can also try planning a game night or a sleepover so that your leftovers are utilized in place. Organize it nicely to make the food look appealing.

Also Read: Woman Sheds Light on Financial Stress Caused by Monthly Payments for Cars in Viral Video

3. Nothing can go wrong with pizza. If you have any veggies or leftover sauces, just spread it and top it with some cheese. Bake and enjoy.

Also Read: Discover the Secret of This Mom Making Delicious $10 Meals at Home

4. Have a lot of leftover bread? Grilled cheese sandwiches with lots of caramelized onions, avocado, and bacon can be a delicious option.

5. Do you also have lots of veggies and rice left? You can either make a burrito bowl and surprise your kids with fried rice or stir-fried veggies sided with mashed rice balls.

Investments are not complicated but the question of where to invest is. Kate shares insights on how frugal people do not think twice about spending money on these items.

1. Sleek pots and pans: Many are addicted to kitchen essentials, especially crockery including mugs, dinner sets, pots, and frying pans. When people mostly cook at home, it is pretty essential to have good-quality and branded pots and pans that don’t cause any harm to your health.

2. High-quality mattress: When people save and earn well, they focus more on self-growth and not on expensive purchases such as watches or bags. Sleep schedules and essentials are often taken for granted, but frugal people are more concerned with choosing a nice mattress that is not just good for their sleep but for their body, too.

3. Vacuum cleaner: A good vacuum cleaner is essential for homes, especially when you have dogs or any other pets. There are many places and objects in a house where dust accumulates and which are difficult to clean. Hence, researching and purchasing a quality vacuum cleaner can be a wise purchase.

4. Self-growth novels: This cannot be forced but is a habit that can be inculcated. Many wise people have a habit of reading their books in a quiet space. There are many self-help, self-growth, documentaries, and other genres available. Investing in good books is a way to live a healthy and calm life.

More from MARKETREALIST

Get Ready for Tax Day With Expert Advice on Maximizing Refunds and Minimizing Liabilities

Tipping for Services Is Now Common, but It Was Once Illegal in Six US States; Here’s Why