Woman Wins $50,000 Off Her First Lottery Ticket Purchase

Katelynne Berland was running errands when she picked up a lottery ticket from a seven eleven store

A Virginia woman struck the goldmine of beginner’s luck when she won the jackpot from the very first ticket she ever purchased. Katelynne Berland of Yorktown was running errands for her mother in mid-April, including buying lottery tickets. She decided to buy one for herself for the first time. It turns out her ticket was a winner. Berland won the April 14 day drawing of the Pick 5 game bagging the top prize of $50,000, as per Virginia Lottery.

Here's how Katelynne Berland struck the jackpot

Berland bought the Pick 5 ticket from a 7-Eleven in Yorktown while running errands. These tickets are sold for either $0.50 or $1, and players can select “any order,” “exact order,” or a combination of the two, to win the jackpot, as per Virginia Lottery’s website.

In the case of Berland, her ticket matched the numbers 2-9-4-2-3 in the exact order, winning her the top prize of $50,000. As per the Virginia Lottery, the odds of hitting the five numbers in the exact order are 1 in 100,000. With her massive winnings, Berland told the organization she plans to help pay her sister’s college tuition.

More bbout Berland’s lottery

The Virginia Lottery established in 1987, is a state-operated lottery. The Pick 5 drawings one of which Berland won, are held daily at 1:59 p.m. and 11 p.m. The top prize for a $1 play is $50,000, which Berland won.

As per the website, all Virginia Lottery profits go to K-12 education in Virginia. Berland’s hometown, York County received over $5.3 million in Lottery funds for K-12 education last year. Overall, the Lottery raised over $867 million for K-12 education, making up approximately 10% of Virginia’s total K-12 school budget.

Increasing popularity of jackpots

Billion-dollar lottery jackpots have become increasingly common, with four of the most popular jackpots surpassing $1 billion in 2023 alone.

According to Kimberly Palmer from NerdWallet, the increase in jackpots can be attributed to rule changes in major lotteries. Furthermore, fluctuations in interest rates, and the influence of human psychology, are also major factors, as per CBS New

Powerball and Mega Millions, two of the largest lotteries in the U.S., recently altered their formulas to significantly boost jackpot sizes. However, this made the games more challenging to win.

Increasing interest rates also have a significant impact on lottery jackpots. A lottery winner typically has the option to receive their winnings either as a lump sum or as an annuity of 30 payments spread out over 29 years. The amount of these payments can be impacted by interest rate increases. High-interest rates can also increase the value of the annuity payments as well.

Recently a lottery winner from North Carolina, believed that his sister had a premonition of the riches. David Atwell of Kannapolis won over $800,000 drawing off a Cash 5 lottery on a $1 ticket he bought at a local Jiffy Quik. As per North Carolina’s Education Lottery’s announcement, Atwell says his sister had already dreamt about getting rich and had the hunch about him winning. After taxes, Atwell took home about $598,591, which he plans to use to pay some bills and donate to his church.