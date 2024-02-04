Facebook Hit by Another Scam as Hackers Exploit Profiles to Sell Fake Products

A person holds an iPhone displaying the Facebook app logo | Getty Images | Photo by Carl Court

Also Read: Meet Brenda Chunga aka Bitcoin Beautee: The Latest Person to Gain Notoriety in the Crypto World

Facebook users are falling prey to a new hacking scheme where scammers exploit compromised accounts to sell fake items. Recently, a deceased veteran's Facebook profile was used for siphoning off money from unsuspecting victims by manipulating their sentiments. But in another case, the victim managed to put a stop to the scam with the assistance of investigative reporters. Pete Gagliardo, a retired firefighter, found himself at the center of a distressing Facebook hack, where scammers took control of his account to orchestrate a fraudulent scheme. Friends and acquaintances believed they were purchasing items such as concert tickets and memorabilia from Gagliardo, but later realized they had fallen prey to a sophisticated scam.

The scammers meticulously impersonated Gagliardo, using direct messages curated from his online posts to deceive friends into making payments for non-existent items. The victims, scattered from Florida to Putnam Lake, were tricked into buying items ranging from concert tickets to tractors, believing that they were supporting Gagliardo's purported transactions. Gagliardo was locked out of his account and reported the incident to Facebook on Christmas but was met with a staggering six-month wait time for assistance. With three billion users worldwide, the social media giant's delayed response left Gagliardo and others exposed to the scammers' deceptive activities.

Computer hacker silhouette. Green binary code background | Getty Images | Photo by Bill Hinton

The scam doesn't spare celebrities either, as Vincent Curatolo, known for his role in "The Sopranos," was also targeted by the fraudulent scheme on Facebook. Impostors exploited Curatolo's identity on the social media platform, and lured strangers to show up at his doorstep seeking signed memorabilia, acting lessons, and shoutouts they had paid for to the imposter.

Also Read: Here's why Spending More Time in Front of Computers is Counterproductive for Employees

Users are urged to be vigilant for signs of a hack, including notices about changes to email, password, or birthday details, friend requests and messages from strangers that weren't initiated by the user, and posts that they did not create. Panic-stricken by the fraudulent activities on his account, Gagliardo sought the assistance of an investigative news outlet, who reached out to Meta, Facebook's parent company. The news outlet requested immediate action to stop the ongoing scam and thanks to this intervention, Gagliardo regained control of his account within hours.

Also Read: Here's how Apple's Latest Device is Set to Revolutionize Remote Work and Virtual Meetings

To enhance security on social media platforms, users are advised to watch for payment recipient changes, report hacks promptly, and request friends and family to post warnings about suspected scams. In this particular scheme, all victims were asked to send money to individuals who were not the legitimate account owners. While the efforts of investigative reporters successfully halted the scam, efforts are ongoing to secure refunds for the victims who fell prey to the deceptive transactions orchestrated by the hackers. As per reports, cybercriminal enterprise is expanding, constituting a multibillion-dollar industry, potentially ranking as the world's third-largest economy after the United States and China. This Facebook hacking incident underscores the increasing sophistication of cyber threats on social media platforms, emphasizing the need for users to remain vigilant and take immediate action when suspicious activities arise.

More from MARKETREALIST

AI Integration Could Elevate Salaries and Job Value, Reveals Top Talent CEO

Mortgage Applications Soar Despite Increase in Home Loan Interest Rates