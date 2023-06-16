 Paul McCartney Used Lennon’s Voice For Final Beatles Song, Thanks To AI

Beatles singer and songwriter Paul McCartney has revealed that AI was used to "extricate" and clean up the vocals of the legendary singer and former band member John Lennon before including his voice in an upcoming track.

“It’s a very interesting thing, you know. It’s something we’re all sort of tackling at the moment and trying to deal with,” McCartney said on the BBC’s “Today” program.

McCartney also said that "The Lord of The Rings" director Peter Jackson released an eight-hour-long documentary, "The Beatles: Get Back", that features colorized, cleaned-up archive footage of the band. In this, AI was able to "extricate" Lennon’s voice "from a ropey little bit of cassette", CNBC reported.

With the help of AI, Lennon's vocals were identified and separated from the instrumentals and background interference.

"So when we came to make what will be the last Beatles record, it was a demo that John had that we worked on, and we just finished it up. It will be released this year," McCartney said.

"We were able to take John’s voice and get it pure through this AI so that then we could mix the record as you would normally do. It gives you some sort of leeway."

The BBC says that the song is expected to be Lennon's song from 1978, "Now And Then", which McCartney has in the past expressed a desire to "finish" after Lennon was assassinated in 1980.

Speaking about AI, McCartney told BBC, "There’s a good side to it and then a scary side, and we’ll just have to see where that leads."

John Lennon was born on October 9, 1940, in the middle of the World War II. Lennon's childhood was riddled with troubles. He grew up with a mother who was unable to handle motherhood and an absent father. After the age of five, Lennon moved houses to say with his aunt Mimi and uncle George. The two provided for him and loved him, although it's said that his aunt never supported his love for music. She reportedly told him, "The guitar's all very well John, but you'll never make a living out of it."

John's mother passed away when he was only 16 years old. At the time, he was already in a band called Quarry Men, and it was one of the gigs of this band that led to the formation of the legendary band "The Beatles."

During one of the shows, John's friend introduced him to Paul McCartney who taught him how to tune a guitar and impressed him with his version of the song Twenty Flight Rock. It was 1958, and the four legendary bandmates had already met.

The band's rise to fame began at the Cavern Club. The boys were no more than 22, and Harrison only 17 lived in really horrid conditions and survived on pills and alcohol, but the people loved them.

By the early 1960s, the Beatles were hitting the airwaves in the States. Two days later, the lads from Liverpool made their first appearance on The Ed Sullivan Show and there was no looking back for the band.

The Beatles Members' Net Worth

In its 10-year run, it became the best-selling music band in the history of music. Even today their music is still a huge source of joy in people's lives. Songs like, "Hey Jude", "Let It Be", "Here Comes The Sun", and "Don't Let Me Down" will forever be etched in our hearts!

John Lennon: At the time of his passing, he was worth $200 million. Today, his net worth would have been around $800 million.

Paul McCartney: One of the founding members of The Beatles, he has a net worth of $1.2 billion.

George Harrison: The guitarist of the band, who is also known for writing legendary songs like, "While My Guitar Gently Weeps", is worth 400 million.

Ringo Starr: Starr is worth $400 million.