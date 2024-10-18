ECONOMY & WORK
EVPassport announces expanded partnership with Salesforce to enhance customer experience

EVPassport, a leading global EV charging network, announced its expanded partnership with Salesforce by deploying Salesforce Service Cloud.
PUBLISHED 1 HOUR AGO
Hooman Shahidi, EVPASSPORT CEO
EVPassport, a leading global EV charging network, announced its expanded partnership with Salesforce to enhance customer experience by deploying Salesforce Service Cloud. The new system strengthens EVPassport’s ability to deliver personalized, efficient service to enterprise customers and EV drivers.

“With Salesforce, we found a strategic partner that genuinely understands the unique aspects of our driver experience and upholds a customer-first mindset,” said Hooman Shahidi, co-founder and CEO of EVPassport. 

Image Source: SAN FRANCISCO, CA - DECEMBER 01: The Salesforce logo is seen at its headquarters on December 1, 2020 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Stephen Lam/Getty Images)
CEO Hooman Shahidi highlighted Salesforce’s understanding of EVPassport’s driver-first approach, saying, “Salesforce allows us to elevate our customer experience to the next level.” The deployment leverages AI and data to offer a seamless, personalized journey for drivers, boosting satisfaction, loyalty, and operational efficiency.

By integrating Salesforce’s AI-powered CRM, EVPassport gains deeper insights into driver behavior, allowing support agents to build stronger customer connections and optimize services across their charging network. Shahidi emphasized the importance of this strategic leap, ensuring that EVPassport is equipped to meet the evolving needs of customers and site operators.

With this partnership, EVPassport solidifies its position as a top EV charging network, known for its reliability and customer-first innovations. The platform allows for quicker issue resolution, smoother operations, and a deeper understanding of the needs of EV drivers.

EVPassport LLC is the Nation’s most reliable EV Charging Network. A team of leaders across technologies, enterprise software, and financial services founded the company. Together, the founding team represents experience from companies like X, Oracle, Salesforce, Booz Allen, and the White House. EVPassport is the technological evolution of EV charging software and hardware for forward-thinking companies worldwide that place a high value on the satisfaction of their customers. EVPassport is based in Santa Monica, California, and is backed by a $25-billion-dollar private equity firm. Some of EVPassport’s customers include Fairfield Residential, Ace Parking, Brookfield, MJW Investments, Nuveen, and National Development.

