If You Had Invested $1,000 in Nvidia 10 Years Ago, Here's the Return You'd See Today

It's hardly news that Nvidia Corp. (NVDA) is one of the hottest stocks this year with the stock price climbing nearly 50% in the first few weeks of 2024. This growth is attributed to the buzz around its AI chips, as Nvidia's GPUs are being used across different segments, as per NASDAQ.

The company has grown substantially in the last decade and while major companies like Meta and Microsoft have expressed their desires to buy GPUs from other companies, the demand for Nvidia has only risen. As you may know, Nvidia is currently responsible for making powerful computer chips that are known to power AI tools like OpenAI’s ChatGPT, as well as Microsoft’s Copilot.

So, how much would you have really made if you had invested in the semiconductor giant a deacde ago?

If you had invested $1,000 in the company around a year ago then it would be worth around $3,248, as per CNBC calculations. Similarly, if you had invested $1,000 in Nvidia five years ago, then your money would have become $17,542, and if you had invested in Nvidia 10 years ago, then your $1,000 would have become a whopping $148,226 in February 2024.

One of Nvidia's biggest contributions to the semiconductor industry was the GeForce 256 which was the first GPU. The company launched this product back in 1999, which was also the same year it went public. If you had invested $1,000 back in 1999, then your investment would have grown by around 277,708% and be worth around $2,784,065.

While the stock market is not as volatile as the crypto market, it still is very fickle and unpredictable. Therefore, due diligence before investing is a no-brainer.

With the boom of the technology industry, Nvidia grew exponentially which also grew CEO Jensen Huang's wealth. He is currently the 24th richest person in the world with a staggering net worth of $60 billion.

The technology company recently reported its Q4 earnings which exceeded the expectations for both earnings as well as sales.

"Fundamentally, the conditions are excellent for continued growth," Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang told analysts. The company reported $12.29 billion in net income during the quarter, or $4.93 per share, up 769% versus last year’s $1.41 billion which is 57 cents per share.

As per CNBC reports, the company's revenue saw a 265% rise since last year and the highest-selling chips were the company's "Hopper" chips such as the H100.

Nvidia | Smith Collection

"Strong demand was driven by enterprise software and consumer internet applications, and multiple industry verticals including automotive, financial services, and health care," the company told the analysts and investors, via CNBC. The current market cap of the company is around $1.667 trillion which makes it pretty close to Alphabet’s $1.779 trillion market cap.

Huang predicts that the total investment in data centers around the world will double from the existing $1 trillion to $2 trillion by the end of 2029.

"All of these data centers will be ‘accelerated’. This architecture for ‘Accelerated Computing’ is ideal for this next-generation of software called Generative AI, so that’s really at the core of what’s happening."

