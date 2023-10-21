Editor's note: This article was originally published on May 29, 2023. It has since been updated.

Nvidia’s billionaire founder and CEO Jensen Huang has more than doubled his fortune this year, thanks to artificial intelligence. Jensen Huang added $6.5 billion to his net worth Thursday after his stock soared when Nvidia released its first quarter earnings report. According to Forbes's real-time ranking, Jensen Huang is currently the 36th richest person in the world with a net worth of $34.9 billion. The company's AI chipsets help drive the technology behind OpenAI's ChatGPT and Alphabet's Bard chatbots. Nvidia shares jumped as much as 29%, adding nearly $200 billion in market cap, their biggest one-day gain in history after the company released its report that showed the hype in generative artificial intelligence translating into huge profits for the chipmaking company. The semiconductor giant's shares jumped 27% on Thursday's premarket to trade at $388.5. Huang owns about 3.5% of the company, which is around 86.9 million Nvidia shares.

Who Is Jensen Huang?

Jensen Huang is a Taiwanese-American business tycoon, who confounded the semiconductor company in 2003. Besides graphics processing units or GPUs, Nvidia also designs APIs (application programming interfaces) and SoCs (system-on-chip units), which are used in smartphones, automobiles and computers. Born in Tainan, Taiwan, Jensen moved to Thailand with his family as a child. However, with the Vietnam War raging next door, there were constant concerns about their safety and the fear of violence uprooting their lives. His parents decided to send him and his brother to the US when Huang was nine. They set foot in Kentucky, but soon moved to Oregon where the two boys grew up. After graduating in electrical engineering, he enrolled himself in a master's program at Stanford. Years later he returned to his alma mater to gift $30 million for a Jen-Hsun Huang School of Engineering Center.

History Of Nvidia- A Gift of Life for Gamers

On his 30th birthday, Jensen Huang co-founded the Nvidia Corporation with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem. The trio focused on building a future that focused on graphics when it came to computing and built a business around video game consoles. The video game consoles were undoubtedly the most complex kind of computers available in the market at the time. However, their breakthrough was when they secured a contract from Microsoft to develop the graphics hardware for the Xbox.

Jensen Huang Remodeled Computing

Let's just say that Huang successfully managed to reshape the computing world. The man actually revolutionized the concept of GPU. Under him, the company made the GeForce 256, which was equipped to handle 3D graphics at high speeds. The company still remains the backbone of modern computing and is here to stay. Jensen Huang has also created the Omniverse, although the real use case is still not explored. Omniverse allows you to create a customizable 3D pipeline to better simulate a massive-scale virtual reality world at unrealistic speeds. Through Omniverse we can actually create the metaverse and thanks to Nvidia's Omniverse those ideas are in the works. According to Analytics India Magazine, Omniverse is also completely integrated with Nvidia AI which is fundamental to self-driving vehicles, advanced robotics, etc. "You can teleport into the Omniverse with virtual reality, and AI can teleport out of the Omniverse with augmented reality,” as per NVIDIA."

