Celebs who made a killing on TV

Television actors and hosts enjoy a global fan following in the streaming era. Therefore, it is natural for them to command hefty paychecks and syndication deals. Some of today’s TV personalities are counted among the richest in the world. But who amongst them is the richest? Here’s a look at the 10 richest TV personalities in the world.

1. Oprah Winfrey: $3.2 Billion

Oprah Winfrey is one of the most popular talk show hosts, philanthropists, and a media mogul. She is best known for her show ‘The Oprah Winfrey Show’ and currently she earns around $315 million per year from her lucrative diversified media empire, as per Celebrity Net Worth. Her show still remains one of the highest-rated television programs of its kind.

2. Kim Kardashian: $1.7 Billion

Kim Kardashian is best known for his appearance in the show “Keeping Up With the Kardashians.” She is also associated with business ventures including KKW Beauty and SKIMS. She earns $50 to 80 million per year from her various endeavors as per Celebrity Net Worth.

3. Silvio Santos: $1.3 Billion

Silvio Santos was the Brazil’s most popular television host in the 1960s and he went on to become the founder of Sistema Brasileiro de Televisão (SBT), a colossal broadcast company in Brazil. His company has produced Brazilian versions of famous reality shows like “Celebrity Big Brother”, “Wheel of Fortune”, and “Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?” He also owns cosmetics brands Liderança Capitalizaçao and Jequiti Cosmeticos.

4. Simon Cowell: $600 Million

A former judge on the show “American Idol”, “Britain’s Got Talent”, “Pop Idol”, and “The X Factor”, Simon Cowell has built a massive fortune of $600 million, as per Celebrity Net Worth. Also, a large contributor to Cowell’s wealth is his music publishing and TV production company called Syco.

5. Ellen DeGeneres: $500 Million

One of the most popular talk show hosts in the world, Ellen DeGeneres has a huge global following. Her “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” has won her over 25 Daytime Emmy awards and helped her amass a huge fortune of $500 million, as per Celebrity Net Worth.

6. Phil McGraw: $460 Million

Phil McGraw aka ‘Dr. Phil’ is a popular TV personality and a former psychologist. As per Celebrity Net Worth, Dr. Phil earns $60 to $90 million per year as he owns 100% of his show content and gets a generous cut of the advertising revenue from CBS. He is also the co-founder of the telemedicine app Doctors on Demand and an executive producer on shows like "The Bull" and "The Doctors".

7. Ryan Seacrest: $450 Million

Radio personality, television host, producer, and entrepreneur, Ryan Seacrest rose to national fame as the host of "American Idol." He now hosts the syndicated countdown program "American Top 40," and iHeartMedia's KIIS-FM morning radio show "On Air with Ryan Seacrest”. He makes $60 to $80 million per year from his work and entrepreneurial empire.

8. David Letterman: $400 Million

Starting as a stand-up comedian, David Letterman went on to become a legendary late-night talk show host. He hosted over 6,060 episodes of his late-night talk show from 1982 to 2015 to become the longest-serving late-night talk show host in American television history.

9. Kathy Hilton: $350 Million

Actress, fashion designer, and philanthropist, Kathy Hilton commands a whopping net worth of $350 million along with her husband Rick Hilton. Both Rick and Kathy Hilton are best known for being the parents of Paris Hilton and Nicky Hilton.

10. Daymond John: $350 Million

Daymond John is famously known for his appearance as a ‘shark’ (investor) on the show Shark Tank. The businessman and fashion designer is also the founder, former CEO, and president of the urban clothing brand FUBU.

