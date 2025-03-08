ECONOMY & WORK
'Family Feud' fans see a new side of Steve Harvey that proves he should be on 'Dancing With The Stars'

Harvey never loses a chance to show off dance moves alongside contestants on the stage.
PUBLISHED 5 HOURS AGO
Screenshots showing Steve Harvey dancing on Family Feud (Cover image source: YouTube/Family Feud)
Screenshots showing Steve Harvey dancing on Family Feud (Cover image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

"Family Feud" host Steve Harvey isn't just good at roasting contestants and pulling weird expressions. He also has other talents and never loses an opportunity to shake a leg with a player. During an episode of "Celebrity Family Feud," the host took over the stage alongside "Shark Tank" Star Robert Herjavec's wife, Kym Johnson, who is also a popular face from the reality show "Dancing With The Stars," for a spectacular dance routine.

Screenshot showing Harvey dancing with Kym Johnson (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)
Screenshot showing Harvey dancing with Kym Johnson (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

In the special episode, the team of "Shark Tank" judges and the cast of "Dancing With the Stars" were facing off to win money for charity. During the game, Harvey introduced the players of each team, and when he came across the team of dancers, he mentioned one of the stars, Sasha Farber. Harvey mentioned that Farber got engaged on the show and asked her to share more details about it. "I did, to the love of my life. Scariest episode of my life," Farber said. 

Screenshot showing Harvey talking to Farber (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)
Screenshot showing Harvey talking to Farber (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

The conversation quickly took a turn towards Harvey, as the star suggested that he should be on the show. "You can dance. I have seen you dance before," Farber said before urging the host to show them a few moves. However, Harvey was hesitant as he claimed he wasn't good enough. "I've been asked to do it. I'm not that great of a dancer," he said.

But Farber was relentless with her requests, which left Harvey snapping in his signature style. "No, there's nothing to see!" the host yelled. Johnson then took over the proceedings, and she came around the podium to take Harvey dancing. The producers put on some Salsa music as the two took center stage. "Hey, look at Robert's face!" Farber exclaimed as Harvey got close to the shark's wife. 

Screenshot showing Harvey dancing and Robert's reaction (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)
Screenshot showing Harvey dancing and Robert's reaction (Image source: YouTube/Family Feud)

Harvey proved to be quite the dancer as he performed the Tango with the star. The host spun her left and right and matched every step to the beat without fail. Thus, for those wondering, this was actually what it would look like if Harvey ever appeared on "Dancing With the Stars." 

Harvey added to the fun by saying, "She came out here and got me and I was like Aw hell!" "That's my wife Steve!" Herjavec yelled from the other side of the room. Being the gentleman that he is, Harvey profusely apologized to the shark. "Listen. Robert, that's why I stopped," Harvey explained.

 

It wasn't just the sharks and the dancing stars who enjoyed Harvey's moves. Viewers who were watching the show at home also had a blast watching the popular host demonstrate his dancing prowess. "Can’t dance huh Steve? That's BULL!!!!! You are one hell of a good dancer!!!!!!!!! I love to see you dance with the contestants. Whether it’s doing a little Chicago Steppin’, the Salsa, or even the Mashed Potato with Miss Nancy, you know how to do it man!!!!!!" a user @vintageappliguy commented on the show's YouTube clip. Meanwhile, @naidytshabalala8688 pointed out, "His facial expression during dancing is killing me" and @angelabarnes3121 added, "I don't Steve would be discipline enough to stick to the routine. He can dance."

