In today's fast-changing digital environment, maintaining an online presence is fundamental for business success, and this competition is followed by dubious tactics to stay ahead. As brands are engaged in a race to increase visibility, some players are cashing in on it through Google Business Profile robocall scams. Although these profiles are free, scammers are coaxing business owners into shelling out money for vital services. The gravity of this issue becomes evident through data provided by Hiya, a company specializing in monitoring phone fraud and spam. It highlights a staggering tally of over 17,000 reported Google Business Profile scams in the first seven months of 2023, averaging more than 2,000 cases a month. This escalating trend not only shows the audacity of scammers but also emphasizes the need for businesses to be aware of new tactics adopted by fraudsters.

The modus operandi of these scammers is multifaceted, with one prevalent tactic involving robocalls claiming that a business's Google Business Profile needs verification, has been flagged for review, and may be suspended. These alarming messages prompt business owners to take immediate action.

Once the unsuspecting business owner engages with the call, the scammers proceed to offer assistance for a fee, claiming to resolve the purported issues with the Google Business Profile. This exploitation of fear and urgency enables scammers to siphon off money from business owners who panic due to the lack of awareness.

Although the scam is targeting people across the country, certain U.S. states bear the brunt of these scams more than others. Kentucky, Rhode Island, Hawaii, and Wyoming emerge as the top four states receiving the highest number of Google scam calls per person. This geographical dimension indicates that scammers might be strategically targeting specific regions.

The severity of the situation prompted Google to take legal action against G Verifier in November. The lawsuit alleges that G Verifier charged business owners for free Google Business Profiles, sold fake reviews, and made false promises regarding first-page rankings. While this legal action signifies Google's commitment to combating the issue, scammers persist in finding new ways to exploit unsuspecting business owners.

Google, cognizant of the rising threat, has taken steps to educate users about fraudulent calls through a dedicated help document titled "Help protect against fraudulent calls." In this document, Google emphasizes that it is never behind such calls and warns users about unscrupulous individuals and companies falsely claiming to be affiliated with Google. Google encourages users to report such calls and provides guidance on how to identify and protect against these fraudulent practices.

As the digital landscape continues to evolve, scammers seeking to exploit businesses continue to come up with innovative action plans. The surge in Google Business Profile robocall scams serves as a stark reminder for business owners to remain vigilant and informed.

In a world where online presence is synonymous with business success, safeguarding businesses against fraudulent activities becomes paramount. Entrepreneurs must stay informed, educate their teams, and take proactive measures to ensure the integrity of their online profiles.

