Reality TV stars don't rise to popularity because of one particular talent, instead, they become famous by capitalizing on public attention, whether positive or negative, to make money. Be it, a real housewife or somebody from the Kardashian-Jenner clan, everybody has found their ways to shape the present and build the future, and how! Today we are looking at the richest reality TV stars who have made astounding amounts of money.

1. Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian | Getty Images | Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin

Kim Kardashian is currently the richest reality star with a net worth of $1.7 billion. In a typical year, Kardashian makes between $50-$80 million. However, the huge rise in her net worth was a result of her latest brand SKIMS doing so well. The company's valuation stands at a whopping $4 billion now. As per Celebrity Net Worth, Kardashian earned close to $72 million from her different ventures between 2019 and 2020 and again around $50 million in the next quarter.

2. Kylie Jenner

Getty Images | Kylie Jenner | Leon Bennett

Kylie Jenner made a fortune after she took the beauty industry by storm with her brand Kylie Cosmetics. In 2019, she sold 51% of her company to Coty Inc. for $600 million which raised the company's valuation to $1.2 billion. But the value of the company has declined and according to Celebrity Net Worth, Kylie Jenner's holdings in the company are around 45% now. But despite that, Kylie Jenner is worth, $700 Million as of 2023.

3. Simon Cowell

Simon Cowell | Getty Images | Kevin Winter

The British music executive and television producer is best known for his snarky remarks and ability to recognize talent as a judge on reality shows. Cowell has appeared on reality TV shows like, "Pop Idol", "American Idol", and "The X Factor." In a typical year, Cowell earns close to $50 million and as of 2023, his net worth is around $600 million.

4. Ryan Seacrest

Ryan Seacrest | Getty Images | Arturo Holmes

The popular American television host, producer, and entrepreneur earned close to $80 million just from his entertainment empire. He rose to fame as the host of "American Idol" and today he hosts reality shows including, "American Top 40," and iHeartMedia's KIIS-FM morning radio show "On Air with Ryan Seacrest." Apart from this, he is also the executive producer of several popular reality shows, like "Keeping Up with the Kardashians." As of 2023, his celebrity net worth is around $450 million.

5. Jamie Oliver

Jamie Oliver | Getty Images | Gareth Cattermole

The celebrity chef, Jamie Oliver starred in his own shows called, "The Naked Chef" and "Oliver’s Twist." He was also involved in a reality series that followed his attempt to train tough in the kitchen and it was called, "Jamie's Kitchen." Oliver is known for his knowledge of international cuisines, is also the owner of several popular restaurants, and has written many books over the years. As of 2023, Jamie Oliver is around $200 million.

6. Gordon Ramsey

Gordon Ramsey | Getty Images | John Lamparski

Another Celebrity chef on the list today, is the unmissable reality TV star Gordon Ramsey who is known for his unforgiving demeanor and amazing cooking abilities. His first foray into television was via documentaries: 1998's "Boiling Point" and 2000's "Beyond Boiling Point. Ramsey has also served as the producer and judge on the U.S. version of "MasterChef." As of 2023, his net worth is around $220 million.

7. Jonathan and Drew Scott

Getty Images | Drew Scott and Jonathan Scott | Jesse Grant

Twins, Jonathan and Drew Scott started by renovating properties when they were just in their teenage years. After a while, they started flipping houses and made a $50,000 profit while attending university. Today, they are stars of "The Property Brothers," where they help couples transform their dream homes. They reportedly earned close to half a billion dollars in 2019 by appearing on the show alone, and the combined net worth of the brothers reached a whopping $200 million by of 2023.

8. Kris Jenner

Kris Jenner | Getty Images | Denise Truscello

The "Momager" of the Kardashian-Jenner clan, Kris Jenner is best known for being the mother of the starlets, Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner, and Kendall Jenner. She rose to fame as the wife of Robert Kardashian who was a friend and lawyer of OJ Simpson. Jenner is a silent partner in Kylie Cosmetics and owns around 10% of the brand. Her stake is worth $30 million. As of 2023, Kris Jenner is worth $170 Million.

9. Caitlyn Jenner

Caitlyn Jenner | Getty Images | Chris Trotman/LIV Golf

Caitlyn Jenner, formerly Bruce Jenner, an Olympic gold medalist and former husband to Kris Jenner, is now worth a whopping $120 million. Jenner was featured on the cover of Track and Field News in August 1974 and became a national hero after winning gold. Bruce started the journey of transitioning into a woman after deciding to divorce Kris.

10. Lisa Vanderpump

Lisa Vanderpump | Getty Images | David Livingston

Lisa Vanderpump is a British businesswoman and reality star known for appearing on "The Real Housewives" and has a net worth of $90 million. She is also a restaurant business mogul, who earns around $500,000 per season on the show. She is the recipient of the Ally Leadership Award that she bagged for her work for LGBTQ rights.

