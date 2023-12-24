The cryptocurrency market has been marred by volatility and rocked by scams for the past few years, ever since the dramatic surge in the value of virtual coins gained attention across the globe. Now Bob Nelson, a retired chef and grandfather, has a crucial message for everyone, especially those considering investing in cryptocurrency, which comes as a warning based on a personal and painful experience.

Nelson says that never thought he would see my life's savings vanish in an instant, as he stares at an empty bank account. He grapples with the aftermath of a romance scam that wiped out his funds, leaving him unsure of how to continue supporting not just himself but also his daughter and four grandchildren.

He now feels a mix of depression and embarrassment for falling into this trap, and reflects on the emotional toll of his situation.

Nelson's story began in August when, as a recent widower, he received an online chat request from someone named Cindy Smith. Loneliness and concerns about his family's financial future led him to engage in friendly conversations with Cindy.

After a few weeks of conversation, Cindy brought up bitcoin and how it was a lucrative investment with promising returns, but Nelson was still concerned about the legitimacy of the proposal, and took the precautionary step of hiring a private investigator to vet Cindy.

To his shock, Cindy turned out to be an impersonator, and the driver's license that she had provided was a fake. Despite knowing this, Nelson thought the person behind the profile was genuine and deposited money into what seemed to be a legitimate cryptocurrency exchange.

"I believed I had enough information to track her down if needed," Nelson explained, having withdrawn and re-deposited his money after an initial test. However, the scam took a more insidious turn in later stages.

The supposed returns of 20% per month began flowing in, providing a false sense of security. When Nelson attempted a second withdrawal, the scammers promptly locked his account.

A call from a Secret Service agent revealed the harsh truth that Nelson had fallen victim to an international ring of scammers. They had replicated a cryptocurrency exchange website, leading to the loss of his life's savings.

Marc Simmons, a Better Business investigator, sheds light on the prevalence of such scams involving fake crypto exchanges or exorbitant withdrawal fees. He notes that these rank as the third most common type of online scams.

Reflecting on his experience, Nelson issues a cautionary statement: "If someone brings up bitcoin futures, it's a red flag. Stay away, stay away."

Confronting the scammer only invited harassment, with the culprits making threats against Nelson and his family. Despite investigative efforts, the Secret Service agent involved has yet to provide further information. In the aftermath, Nelson advises seeking financial advice from trusted sources like bankers, financial advisers, or family members, emphasizing the importance of caution in the online realm.

