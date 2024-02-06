These Simple Habits Can Help you Save Money and Trigger Growth in Wealth at the Same Time

Growing wealth rather than just saving up is an aspiration most people with a steady income have, and ways to do so do not have to be a mystery. By following some simple rules, you can set yourself on the path to financial stability with lucrative and secure investments. Michela Allocca, a former financial analyst turned personal finance consultant, is living proof of this. By the age of 28, she had accumulated over $500,000 in net worth, demonstrating that with the right mindset and strategies, financial success is within reach for anyone.

Cover Image Source: Pexels | Photo by Karolina Grabowska

Also Read: Looking for a Job? Here's why you Need to Watch out for Fake Offers Through Employment Scams

According to a 2023 study, nearly two-thirds of American adults admit to making impulsive purchases, only to regret them later. Michela Allocca understands the allure of impulse buying but has developed a strategy to combat it. Instead of succumbing to the immediate urge to buy something, she recommends adding the item to a list on your phone and giving yourself a few days to reconsider. This simple act creates space between the impulse and the purchase decision, allowing for more rational and intentional spending habits.

Holiday shopping Pexels | By Andrea Piacquadio

Also Read: Viral ‘Gas Hack’: How This Man Filled 35 Gallons For $0.66

Traditional savings accounts offered by large banks may seem like a safe choice, but they often come with minimal interest rates, making it difficult for your money to grow significantly over time. Michela Allocca advocates for high-yield savings accounts, which offer much higher annual interest rates compared to their traditional counterparts. With annual percentage yields (APYs) reaching around 5%, high-yield savings accounts provide a better opportunity for your savings to accumulate wealth passively.

You can save money on your monthly budget if you are debt-free and not have to pay extra from your budget|Pexels|Photo by Karolina Grabowska

Also Read: This Woman Just Returned a Couch To Costco After Using It For Over 2 Years, No Receipt

Investment can be intimidating, especially for young adults who are just starting their financial journey. However, delaying investing can significantly hinder your ability to build wealth over time. Michela Allocca emphasizes the importance of becoming an investor early, even with small amounts. By leveraging the power of compound interest, money invested at a young age has more time to grow exponentially. Whether it's opening a retirement account like a 401(k) or investing in index funds through a brokerage account, taking the first step towards investing is crucial for long-term financial success.

Credit cards can be a double-edged sword, offering convenience and rewards but also potential pitfalls if not used responsibly. Opt for using travel rewards credit cards for most purchases, as they allow you to accumulate points that can be redeemed for travel expenses like flights and hotels. Keep in mind the importance of paying off the full balance of your cards regularly to avoid high-interest rates and accumulating debt. By using credit cards strategically and responsibly, you can take advantage of their benefits without falling into debt traps.

Cover Image Source: Pexels | energepic

Sales with huge discounts are often marketed as opportunities to save money, but they can also tempt us to spend on items we don't truly need. Michela Allocca advises against falling into the sales trap by being mindful of your spending habits during these events. While it's okay to take advantage of discounts on items you genuinely need, it's essential to avoid unnecessary purchases driven by the fear of missing out (FOMO).

Incorporating these five money habits into your financial routine can set you on the path to growing your wealth and achieving financial freedom. By avoiding impulse purchases, making smart savings choices, embracing investing early, using credit cards strategically, and practicing mindful spending during sales events, you can take control of your finances and build a brighter financial future for yourself.

More from MARKETREALIST

Why This Woman Isn’t Paying Off Her Credit Card Bills

Why Are Americans Struggling With High Credit Card Debt? House Rent Is One of the Key Factors