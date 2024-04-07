Woman Defends Her Blunder While Buying a Chevy by Sharing What her Husband Paid for His Truck

Amidst rising financial stress for the younger generation, car ownership has also become expensive alongside things such as buying a home or going for a vacation. Now a viral video posted TikToker @theblaiseyarnold is shedding light on a couple's blunderous car payment decisions.

Image Source: TikTok | Blaisey | @theblaiseyarnold

In a follow-up to an initial TikTok post where she seemingly flaunted her purchase of an $80,000 Chevy Tahoe despite struggling with payments, the woman reveals what could possibly be worse than her Chevy Tahoe payment. She then goes on to share how her husband acquired a 2020 GMC Sierra 1500 AT4 for $78,000 in August 2022, with a remaining balance of either $72,000 or $74,000 after two years. What sets this transaction apart is the staggering 14% interest rate attached to the loan, resulting in monthly payments of $1,600.

Image Source: TikTok | Blaisey | @theblaiseyarnold

With a hint of sarcasm and perhaps a touch of desperation, she proceeds to defend her own blunder in comparison to her spouse's missteps. "He messed up too," she asserts. And then comes the real kicker: "So maybe we should just let his truck get repossessed and keep the Tahoe because a $1,400 Tahoe payment is a whole lot better than a $1,600 truck payment." Adding to the complexity of their situation, the couple also owns an Audi Q7 with over 103,000 miles on it, raising concerns about their overall financial stability. With monthly payments totaling $3,000 for the Tahoe, Sierra, and Audi combined, the woman's casual consideration of repossession reflects a worrying approach toward financial responsibility.

Image Source: TikTok | Blaisey | @theblaiseyarnold

On TikTok, a user @Lawson702 sparked curiosity when they requested a video of the inside, prompting a playful response from another user, @Devin McKenzie, confidently quipped, "I’m a repo agent. You have to be lucky all the time, I only have to get lucky once, I’ll have you back on your feet in no time baby.

Meanwhile, @Lyndsey Argo shared her aspiration, revealing that a Tahoe was her goal for the next year, although she humorously admitted her inability to flee from her husband, who she jokingly referred to as "the repo guy."

Image Source: Tiktok | Blaisey | @theblaiseyarnold

On TikTok, user @toomuchclazz, "Congrats on that beautiful car. We only live once love," they remarked, echoing sentiments of celebration and encouragement. In response, @Amy reflected on the societal fascination with others' financial decisions, questioning the need for such scrutiny. "Why do people care what other people do with their own money? You got one life, do what makes you happy".

On TikTok, @BreBre humorously compared car payments to mortgage payments, highlighting the perceived extravagance of some car purchases. "Y’all paying more for a car than I do my mortgage," they quipped. B L A I S E Y responded in kind, stating, "Yes, My car is also more than my mortgage." Another user, @TinaKay chimed in with a playful remark, "Girl you got 45 days before that first payment is due, you can make alot of TikToks by then."

TikToker @Jessica Phares Hendr, stated, "Nope, not the vibes I’m checking…we don’t buy a new vehicle until we can pay for it all in cash. Takes a minute to save but it’s well worth the no." @Rodrigo Perez commented, "This comment section is whack keep killing it hope the Chevy is treating you right."

