'Price is Right' fans call out Drew Carey's dressing sense in one segment — even called it a 'disgrace'

Although the contestant's performance wasn't so great, most viewers were fixated on Carey's attire.

“The Price is Right” host Drew Carey is largely admired by fans for his humor as well as the ability to interact and empathize with contestants. But that doesn't mean that he doesn't get any criticism from viewers at all. Turns out that people who love his hosting skills aren't too happy about his dressing sense. On a recent episode of the show, in which a woman named Abigail was playing the ‘Pass the Buck’ game to win a car, fans called out Carey for wearing running shoes, a jacket, and a printed shirt with no tie.

Screenshot showing Drew Carey on "The Price is Right" (Image source: YouTube | The Price is Right)

As part of the game, a contestant can see two products, and the price for one of those is slashed by a dollar. They have to guess which item that is and if they’re correct, they get a chance to flip two of six cards on the board. Each card might have the car, a cash prize, or ‘lose everything’ written behind it. Two pairs of products are displayed in total so contestants only get a maximum of four attempts. Abigail only got two tries and all she could win was $1,000. Although the result she got wasn't so good, some fans were more upset by what Drew Carey was wearing all along.

“Why is Drew still dressed like that with no tie and Nike shoes and still on the right side of some of the games since season 49? Including this as if COVID protocols still exist? Why is the model not standing on the right side of the machine here?” @MorganNye asked. "Drew Carey gets paid $20 million a year to wear running shoes, no tie and what is that on his chin??? What a disgrace!!!" another user added according to Express US.

His wardrobe is not the only thing that Carey has received criticism for from the fans of the show. There was one instance when he made a comment about Manuela Arbelaez’s past, which did not go down well with the public. It happened during an episode of the show in which a contestant named Michelle was playing the ‘Let ‘Em Roll’ game. After her first attempt, she opted to roll the dice again and it was the model’s job to collect them and give them to the contestant.

While she was collecting the dice, Carey slipped in a jibe about Manuela’s past in Colombia. “Manuela used to work in a casino in Colombia…back when she was young,” he said, before adding “She can’t talk about it.” Fans believed that this was in poor taste and made their displeasure with Carey clear on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Price Is Right (@therealpriceisright)

“He has beef with Manuela,” read a comment by @moonman420. “Man he didn’t have to roast Manuela like that lol,” wrote another user @tonygerardwilson. At the same time, there were many who saw what Carey said as a part of the show's humor. “Sounds like he’s joking around. People take things too serious,” read a comment by @mern1960.