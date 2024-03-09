Theory About Cheaper Flights on Tuesday Creates Online Buzz; Here's What Experts Think

With demand for air travel recovering consistently after the pandemic, a surge in fares is expected to hit fliers in 2024. With the imminent arrival of spring break expected to trigger a further rate hike, social media platforms like TikTok have become breeding grounds for travel "hacks" and insider tips. Among these, a popular notion circulating on the platform is the idea that booking flights on a Tuesday can enable travelers to secure the best deals. But is there any truth to this theory, or is it just another online myth?

Image Source: TikTok | adventuresofthewests

Also Read: Here's how Reviewing Withholdings Can Reduce the Tax Burden for the Next Year

According to Jake Bouvrie, chief economist at Kayak.com, flight pricing is dynamic and varies significantly depending on the route, debunking the idea of a universal "magic date" for booking flights. Google Flights experts echo this sentiment as well, noting that even though booking flights on certain weekdays may provide the benefit of slightly lower prices, the difference is marginal at best.

In fact, data from both Kayak and Google Flights suggests that the cheapest days to fly may not necessarily align with popular belief. While TikTok wisdom advocates for Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays as optimal travel days, Kayak's analysis reveals that Thursdays and Fridays often offer the best bargains. Similarly, Google Flights' research indicates that midweek departures on Mondays, Tuesdays, and Wednesdays are typically 12-20% cheaper than weekend flights, with Sundays being the least economical option.

Image Source: TikTok | adventuresofthewests

Addressing another common TikTok tip that repeated online searches can drive up prices Google and Kayak assert that such practices have no impact on flight costs. Contrary to the notion that browsing in incognito mode or switching devices can unlock lower prices, both companies emphasize that ticket prices are determined by data providers and remain consistent for all users within a given region. Any perceived changes in pricing can be attributed to the dynamic nature of airfare pricing, and not an individual's search history.

Also Read: Influencer's Joy of Discovering Jacket at Local Fair Disappears as She Finds Security Clasp on it

Scott Keyes, founder of Scott's Cheap Flights, further dispels the myth of price manipulation based on browsing behavior. Keyes emphasizes the volatility of flight prices and asserts that any fluctuations observed are coincidental rather than a result of previous searches. His team's extensive daily searches for flight deals would surely uncover any systematic price adjustments, yet such patterns have not emerged.

So, why do flight prices fluctuate during the booking process? Google explains that ticket prices are continually updated by data providers, resulting in real-time changes that reflect the billions of potential ticket combinations available. Discrepancies between prices displayed on Google Flights and airline websites may arise from the inclusion of prices from online travel agencies or delays in updating data. However, both Google and Kayak affirm their commitment to price accuracy and refute claims of deliberate price inflation.

Also Read: All About Three Friends Became Millionaires Overnight Simply by Investing $10

The notion of Tuesday being the optimal day to book flights, along with other purported hacks, lacks empirical support and fails to withstand scrutiny from industry experts. Instead, travelers are encouraged to leverage tools provided by reputable platforms like Kayak and Google Flights to make informed booking decisions based on comprehensive data.

More from MARKETREALIST

California Leads in Average Monthly Mortgage Payments; West Virginia Ranks Lowest: Report

TikTok Faces Music as NMPA Signals Non-Renewal of Licensing Deal