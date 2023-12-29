Name Jack Griffo Net Worth $3 Million Sources of Income Acting, music, endorsements Date of Birth December 11, 1996 Age 27 years Gender Male Nationality American Profession Actor, Singer, Dancer

Recognizable as Max Thunderman from Nickelodeon's show "The Thundermans" Jack Griffin is an American actor and singer with a net worth of $3 million. He started his career as a child actor for the show, and he has been nominated for the Kid's Choice Awards five years in a row for his performance in the series.

Jack Griffo attends Paramount Network Launch Party at Sunset Tower | Getty Images | Photo by Earl Gibson III

Acting has been the main source of income for Griffo, since his journey in the entertainment industry began in 2011, when he took on extra roles in TV series like "Kickin' It" and "Bucket & Skinner's Epic Adventures." He even guest-starred on shows like "See Dad Run" and "Jessie." His breakthrough came with the 2013 Nickelodeon series "The Thundermans," where he portrayed Max Thunderman until 2018. Simultaneously, he starred in the Nickelodeon movie "Jinxed" alongside Ciara Bravo.

In 2015, Griffo starred in the Nickelodeon original movie "Splitting Adam," alongside Isabela Moner, Tony Cavalero, and Jace Norman. He also took on a role in the 2016 Syfy original movie "Sharknado 3: Oh Hell No!." Later, he was seen making a guest appearance in the season 7 finale of "NCIS: Los Angeles." In 2017, the actor played Sebastian in the film "Apple of My Eye" and portrayed Noah in the indie drama film "Those Left Behind."

The same year, Griffo joined the cast of the Netflix series "Alexa & Katie," playing the recurring role of Dylan. He also appeared in shows like "School of Rock," "Knight Squad," and "SEAL Team." In 2020, the actor took on the role of Sean Davis in the action film "The 2nd." In 2011, he released the single "Hold Me," followed by his solo debut, "Slingshot," featuring Douglas James.

Jack Griffo (L) and Paris Berelc attend The Zoe Report's 5th Annual ZOEasis | Getty Images | Photo by Michael Kovac

Instagram 4.5 Million Followers Twitter 202,500 Followers Facebook 1.1 Million Followers Youtube 217,000 Subscribers

: Actors Jack Griffo and Kira Kosarin onstage at Nickelodeon's 2017 Kids' Choice Awards | Getty Images | Photo by Tommaso Boddi

Griffo was born on December 11, 1996, in Orlando, Florida. Passionate about acting since his childhood, he landed several roles at a young age. The actor has a dating history with Paris Berelc, Ryan Whitney, Ciara Bravo, and Kira Kosarin and is close friends with Sylvia Van Hoeven. It is speculated that he is dating Mia Beyer.

Beyond acting for television, Griffo has a YouTube channel. He has over 217,000 subscribers and 48 videos, mostly recordings of his songs and covers.

When did Jack Griffo start his acting career?

Griffo made his first television appearance as an extra in 2011.

Which are some of Jack Griffo's best movies?

"The Thundermans," "Jessie," "Sharknado 3: Oh Hell No," "Sid is Dead," and "SEAL Team" are some of Jack Griffo's most popular movies.

Who is Jack Griffo's current partner?

After breaking up with Paris Berelc, Jack Griffo has been seen with Mia Beyer.

