'Shark Tank' offers 6-figure deal to founders who showed up with a chainsaw in wild TV moment

No one expects to see a tool that can be extremely dangerous on a show like "Shark Tank."

Bizarre and innovative pitches aren't a new thing on “Shark Tank” after 16 seasons, but none of those save entrepreneurs from sharp criticism from investors such as Kevin O'Leary. But entrepreneurs pitching their product called Mighty Carver countered this by bringing a chainsaw to the sets. The husband and wife duo of Kim and Lance Burney came up with the product and asked for $100,000 for 20% equity in their company. The product was simple but so innovative that most sharks got interested and wanted a share of the business.

It was the brainchild of Kim who wanted to keep a family tradition of the man of the house cutting the Thanksgiving turkey alive. However, she was confused over who should take over the role of her grandfather after he had passed away. It turns out that her father, husband, and brother were all fans of power tools and had an electric knife that looked like a chainsaw.

Screenshot showing Mark Cuban in a Jason Voorhees mask testing Mighty Carver. (Image source: YouTube | Shark Tank Global)

After their pitch, the couple called Mark Cuban to the stage to try the product out. He wore a Jason Voorhees mask and sliced through the turkey, drawing laughter from the other sharks. At the time of filming, the husband-wife duo had recorded sales worth $163,000 the year prior and $41,000 year-to-date. Kevin O’Leary was the first to make an offer. He wanted to be a third partner in the business for $100,000.

Daymond John then offered the same money for 27.5%. The Burneys still didn’t seem convinced and looked towards Barbara Corcoran. She was interested but wanted to make the deal with Mark Cuban. However, John being the shrewd businessman that he is, said that he would do the deal for 25% if they accepted it right at that moment. Lori Greiner also indicated that they should take the deal. Ultimately, that’s what the entrepreneurs did and danced out of the stage.

This was a big deal. Kim and Lance knew that any slip-ups could risk them losing John as an investor and partner. However, one of their biggest fears came true many months after the “Shark Tank” episode. "We made a huge [manufacturing] order with a big cash deposit. And then we found out a month after we aired that this man took off with our money and never made our order," Kim recalled according to Tasting Table.

However, John did not leave their side and stuck with them through thick and thin, reassuring his support. "The phone call I had to make to Daymond was, 'You might you might not want to be my partner,'" Kim added. However, the celebrity investor reportedly said, “This happens in business. You've learned a lesson. And the good news is, I want to be your partner."

“Shark Tank” successes don’t always bloom into successful business ventures but Mighty Carver is one that has done well consistently and the entrepreneurs had some advice for up-and-coming business owners. “Don't listen to the negativity. Get rid of all the white noises around you. If you believe in what you're doing, you'll find a way to get it done," Lance said.