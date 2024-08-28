Entrepreneur making 6-figure salary brilliantly explains why she’s still living with her parents

These are financially challenging times, and people are looking at various ways to make some extra money. More and more people are refraining from moving out of their parents' house to save some money for their future. TikTok creator Grace, @grace_lemire, is in her mid-20s and still living with her parents.

In a video, she explains the reasons for which she is delaying her move, and this is despite her earning a six-figure salary. Grace, an entrepreneur, says that the number one reason is the fact that her stay is free, and she is saving money on rent. Secondly, she says that the nature of the job is another reason why she chooses to stay back.

"I am an entrepreneur, so my income changes a lot. Just because I made a lot in the past three months doesn't mean that the next three months are going to look like that, so I'm waiting till I have a bit more buffer," she says in the video.

Thirdly, she says that one of the major reasons she is not moving out is because she wants to make sure that her student loans are paid as soon as possible. Lastly, she says that she currently has no idea where she wants to move. "In my heart, I totally want to live in Los Angeles," she says before adding that the average rent of $3000 is stopping her from making the move.

"Could I afford it, maybe, but do I want to pay that, no!" she says.

While Grace is still in the process of understanding what she truly wants, she says how she has a "sinking fund" which she keeps in case something eventually materializes. However, she says that she is currently struggling to understand if that would be the right decision. "I am in this weird stage, it's like, I know that living at home is helping me save money, but I also have FOMO of living in a city where other people in their 20s are living," she says.

People in the comment section understood where the creator was coming from. "Sis stay home as LONG as you can. Living alone is 2x more expensive than you anticipate. Even on that salary," writes @jaleelchambers, while @digitalsarahh writes, "Same boat, I’m on track to make $200k+ this year — I travel a lot and I just love my parents and my dog. Time is so limited, I’m glad to be there."

Others recommended places she can move to, in the future, with @sophie503503 writing, "As someone who’s traveled all through CA for six months!! Central Coast area is THE BEST, San Luis Obispo + way cheaper than LA!"

Another comment shed light on the importance of spending time with parents, "You already know how important people are from spending time with your parents. Find your people, wherever they are! That's the right place to live," writes @brightfin.in.

According to a study by Harvard University, people are struggling to pay rent with housing prices quadrupling over a decade in places like Denver. "It’s one of the worst years we’ve ever seen," said Whitney Airgood-Obrycki, a senior research associate at the Harvard center.

You can follow, Grace (@grace_lemire) on TikTok for more lifestyle content.