ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / NEWS

Meet Durana Elmi, the trailblazing entreprenuer who won the 2024 TITAN Women in Business Awards

Durana Elmi, co-founder and COO of Cymbiotika, has been recognized for her outstanding global business achievements in the 2024 TITAN Women In Business Awards.
PUBLISHED 1 HOUR AGO
Durana Elmi, co-founder and COO of Cymbiotika
Durana Elmi, co-founder and COO of Cymbiotika

Durana Elmi, co-founder and COO of Cymbiotika, has been recognized for her outstanding global business achievements in the 2024 TITAN Women In Business Awards. Elmi was given the Platinum Award in the "Female Entrepreneur of the Year" category, celebrating her visionary leadership in the health and wellness industry.

TITAN Women In Business Award Trophy
TITAN Women In Business Award Trophy

The prestigious awards recognize women excelling across multiple industries, with Elmi standing out among thousands of women from countries such as the United States, Canada, and Germany. Her trailblazing efforts in sustainability and innovation through Cymbiotika have earned her accolades within the global business community.

Elmi expressed her gratitude, stating, "I am honored to be recognized by the TITAN Women In Business Awards. This award is a reflection of my passion for creating products that empower people to live healthier, more sustainable lives."

The awards, organized by the International Awards Associate (IAA), are dedicated to recognizing female entrepreneurs and leaders whose accomplishments extend beyond their industries. With a diverse panel of international judges, including professionals from the United States, Greece, and Portugal, the competition focuses on the achievements, influence, and impact of its winners.

The TITAN Awards continue to elevate and celebrate the role of women in business, serving as an inspiration for future generations of female leaders.

MORE ON MARKET REALIST
Guy spends six months and $1,500 to make a sandwich completely from scratch. Then, he tasted it
NEWS
Guy spends six months and $1,500 to make a sandwich completely from scratch. Then, he tasted it
He even fetched water from the ocean to make salt from scratch and milked a cow himself to procure butter and cheese.
3 minutes ago
This 1943 Lincoln penny could be worth over $1 million — check your wallet for this rare find
NEWS
This 1943 Lincoln penny could be worth over $1 million — check your wallet for this rare find
There's still no record of how many such coins might still be in circulation or sitting in someone's coin collection.
1 hour ago
Meet Durana Elmi, the trailblazing entreprenuer who won the 2024 TITAN Women in Business Awards
NEWS
Meet Durana Elmi, the trailblazing entreprenuer who won the 2024 TITAN Women in Business Awards
Durana Elmi, co-founder and COO of Cymbiotika, has been recognized for her outstanding global business achievements in the 2024 TITAN Women In Business Awards.
1 hour ago
Shark Tank’s Barbara Corcoran 'loves' firing staff on Fridays — some even agree with her reason
NEWS
Shark Tank’s Barbara Corcoran 'loves' firing staff on Fridays — some even agree with her reason
Her comments came at a time when several CEOs were slammed for insensitive comments about layoffs.
5 hours ago
Pawn Stars guest who brought a 'football helmet' told it's a ‘one in a million’ piece worth a fortune
NEWS
Pawn Stars guest who brought a 'football helmet' told it's a ‘one in a million’ piece worth a fortune
The expert who examined the helmet using an X-ray gun was bowled over by what he discovered.
21 hours ago
Lonely 97-year-old veteran ate at Arby's every day, so the staff surprised him with free food for life
NEWS
Lonely 97-year-old veteran ate at Arby's every day, so the staff surprised him with free food for life
The World War II veteran had no family to take care of him, hence the staff stepped forward.
1 day ago
Frugal man spent his life unnoticed in a small town. Then, he gave them $3.8 million before his death
NEWS
Frugal man spent his life unnoticed in a small town. Then, he gave them $3.8 million before his death
He had no car or furniture, and his mobile home was almost empty except for a TV.
1 day ago
Game show contestants sue network over a 'trick' question on password. It cost them $580,000
NEWS
Game show contestants sue network over a 'trick' question on password. It cost them $580,000
While the contestants believed they had the truth backing them, they also had great obstacles.
1 day ago
Baker asks customers if they found any $4,000 diamond. It could possibly be in one of their cookies.
NEWS
Baker asks customers if they found any $4,000 diamond. It could possibly be in one of their cookies.
She also specifically mentioned the types of cookies more likely to contain the lost stone.
1 day ago
Travis Barker paid $160,000 for Kourtney Kardashian's birthday gift — a colored pencil drawing
NEWS
Travis Barker paid $160,000 for Kourtney Kardashian's birthday gift — a colored pencil drawing
The drawing signed by the artist was auctioned off after being displayed in a museum for years.
2 days ago
Costco warns shoppers not to consume this frozen meal — return it ASAP for a full refund
COSTCO
Costco warns shoppers not to consume this frozen meal — return it ASAP for a full refund
The USDA released a 326-page document about all the products that have been recalled.
2 days ago
Millionaire buys Nazi objects worth $660,000 — just so those items can't be used for propaganda
NEWS
Millionaire buys Nazi objects worth $660,000 — just so those items can't be used for propaganda
The auction had previously raised eyebrows but that was before Chatila revealed his plan.
2 days ago
Customer leaves a generous $3,000 tip on $13 food bill. Then, the restaurant decided to sue him
NEWS
Customer leaves a generous $3,000 tip on $13 food bill. Then, the restaurant decided to sue him
The customer who was influenced by the "Tips for Jesus" movement, left everyone disappointed.
2 days ago
A Hungarian masterpiece worth $285,000 was deemed lost—until it showed up on 'Stuart Little' movie
NEWS
A Hungarian masterpiece worth $285,000 was deemed lost—until it showed up on 'Stuart Little' movie
The 90-year journey of the painting from Europe to a shop in California still remains a mystery.
3 days ago
Great-grandmother completes her breast cancer treatment — then wins $5 million jackpot out of nowhere
NEWS
Great-grandmother completes her breast cancer treatment — then wins $5 million jackpot out of nowhere
A random purchase on the way back home made her celebration of life even better.
3 days ago
California man was surviving on $200 a month. Then, he sold an old blanket for $1.5 million in 77 seconds
NEWS
California man was surviving on $200 a month. Then, he sold an old blanket for $1.5 million in 77 seconds
He happened to grab the blanket after his grandmother died and held on to it for seven years.
3 days ago
Charles Barkley turned down a huge $100 million offer— just so TNT staff wouldn't lose their jobs
NEWS
Charles Barkley turned down a huge $100 million offer— just so TNT staff wouldn't lose their jobs
He was expected to make a move after TNT lost the broadcasting rights for the NBA.
3 days ago
Colorado mom loses $5,000 after romantic talks with 'Keanu Reeves': "I was convinced. He sent..."
NEWS
Colorado mom loses $5,000 after romantic talks with 'Keanu Reeves': "I was convinced. He sent..."
She's married with two kids, but she's been chatting about everything with this person, from morning meals to steamy shower scenes.
3 days ago
Powerball winner who won $768 million prize was a guy with less than $1,000 in his bank account
NEWS
Powerball winner who won $768 million prize was a guy with less than $1,000 in his bank account
Franco was feeling so lucky while buying those tickets, that he even thought of winking at a camera.
4 days ago
Someone found an old painting in a Maine attic. Turns out, it's a Rembrandt masterpiece worth a fortune
NEWS
Someone found an old painting in a Maine attic. Turns out, it's a Rembrandt masterpiece worth a fortune
Although the auction house did not reveal if an expert was consulted, the painting did trigger a bidding war.
4 days ago