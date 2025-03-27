Drew Carey forgets his glasses and all 'Price is Right' fans had the same thing to say: "He looks..."

The host usually has the same look for every episode of the show so this new look excited many.

As the host of “The Price is Right,” Drew Carey has become one of the most recognizable faces among American TV viewers. He has also changed his looks a number of times ever since he took over from Bob Barker, and even tried on disguises on some occasions. In an earlier episode of the show, he forgot to get his eyepiece, giving him a unique look that no one was expecting. But despite the accidental change, Fans and the other members of the show’s cast loved it.

George Gray was doing his job announcing as the show began. As soon as he announced the host’s name, Carey came out without his glasses, forced to sport a new look. Model Rachel Reynolds was the first person he greeted as he made his way onto the stage. “Hey, Rach, I forgot my glasses,” he said. Reynolds, however, seemed impressed with how the host was looking at that time, and She wasn’t the only one.

Screenshot showing George Gray complimenting Drew Carey on his look on "The Price is Right" (Image source: YouTube | priceisright)

Gray also expressed his appreciation for the new look saying, “Good morning, Drew. I love the no glasses. Look at that. It’s awesome,” he said. The host later shared the story behind how he forgot the glasses.

“I wear my glasses all the time for like reading and everything. Things were a little blurry today. I got here, and when I was getting dressed, I was like, 'I forgot my glasses.' So, forgive me if I am having trouble seeing your name tag and all that stuff. It’s gonna be one of those days. Everybody forgets their glasses once in a while but hey, let’s get the party started,” he said maintaining professionalism.

Screenshots showing the contestants reacting to Drew Carey's no-glasses look on "The Price is Right" (Image source: YouTube | priceisright)

He might not have been able to see very well during that episode, but he definitely looked dapper. Fans commenting under the clip on YouTube had mixed feelings about this. “Drew looks better with his glasses on than without them,” one user named @iguana9173 commented. “OK, is it just me, or has Drew gotten hot!?!” quipped another user named @wjw9075.

The surprising part is that while Carey claimed that he might have a hard time seeing without the glasses, he had undergone LASIK surgery many years ago and didn’t need them anymore. This was long before he became the host of “The Price is Right.” One can’t be sure if his eyesight deteriorated once again after the procedure. However, at that moment, he understood that the glasses were a big part of his identity.

"The two bad things about me getting LASIK surgery that I realized were that (a), I have a whole career built on me wearing these black horn-rim glasses, and the second bad thing about it is I can see myself naked in the shower now," he had said as per a report in Chron. He has embraced the look ever since.