'Price is Right' host Drew Carey 'slaps' a woman during a game in bizarre TV moment

The veteran host is usually a sympathetic individual but this one was a hilariously freakish moment.

Game show hosts in America have been popular among TV audiences for decades, for their friendly demeanor, wit, and kindness. Although some of them are good at roasting contestants, Drew Carey has been more compassionate and supportive as the host of “The Price is Right.” Most games played on the show have a lot to do with luck, and hence participants can lose out even after using all their skills and knowledge. Usually, Carey expresses sympathy towards contestants who lose, which is why it's hard to imagine him slapping the spectacles off a contestant’s face after she failed to make it.

The player in question was Hillary, who had made it to the Showcase Showdown round. In this round, a contestant has to spin the big wheel that has numbers on each section. The objective is to come as close as possible to a dollar without going above that amount. The big prizes are won if a contestant can land on the dollar mark or the $0.5 and $0.15 marks.

Screenshot showing the contestant Hillary on "The Price is Right" (Image source: YouTube | Game Show God)

Hillary’s first turn landed on the $0.2 mark, and this gave her a good chance of coming close enough to the dollar without going over. However, luck was not on the contestant’s side during her second attempt, as the wheel landed on the $0.9 mark. This meant that she had gone just over the dollar mark and was out of the race to win a prize in the game. Carey was sympathetic to her cause but his flailing hand accidentally made contact with the contestant’s face, knocking her glasses off.

Carey apologized multiple times as the crowd laughed after the incident. He then turned to the camera and started throwing his hands around as a comedic gesture. “Just flailing around,” he said as the next contestant went up to try their luck on the Showcase Showdown wheel. Thankfully, there was no harm done.

Although Carey accidentally hit the contestant on this occasion, there were also incidents in earlier episodes, when he ended up injuring himself. It was evident that he wasn’t joking when he said that he had hurt himself at the time but he handled the situation brilliantly and made sure that no one felt too uncomfortable. In the episode, the 66-year-old was dancing with a contestant, presumably to celebrate a win. However, in his excitement, he failed to take note of his surroundings. Carey tripped over a part of the stage behind him and fell hard on his back. He lay on the floor for a while before taking the microphone to say, “My hamstring.”

The crowd immediately stopped laughing and a couple of the show’s crew members walked up to the host to ask if he was okay. “I pulled a hammy,” he said with a smile on his face. This ensured that it wasn’t anything too serious even though the fall looked nasty at first.