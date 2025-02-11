ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / ECONOMY & WORK

'Price is Right' host Drew Carey 'slaps' a woman during a game in bizarre TV moment

The veteran host is usually a sympathetic individual but this one was a hilariously freakish moment.
PUBLISHED 8 HOURS AGO
Screenshots showing Drew Carey and the contestant on "The Price is Right" (Cover image source: YouTube | Price Is Right)
Screenshots showing Drew Carey and the contestant on "The Price is Right" (Cover image source: YouTube | Price Is Right)

Game show hosts in America have been popular among TV audiences for decades, for their friendly demeanor, wit, and kindness. Although some of them are good at roasting contestants, Drew Carey has been more compassionate and supportive as the host of “The Price is Right.” Most games played on the show have a lot to do with luck, and hence participants can lose out even after using all their skills and knowledge. Usually, Carey expresses sympathy towards contestants who lose, which is why it's hard to imagine him slapping the spectacles off a contestant’s face after she failed to make it.

The player in question was Hillary, who had made it to the Showcase Showdown round. In this round, a contestant has to spin the big wheel that has numbers on each section. The objective is to come as close as possible to a dollar without going above that amount. The big prizes are won if a contestant can land on the dollar mark or the $0.5 and $0.15 marks.

Screenshot showing the contestant Hillary on
Screenshot showing the contestant Hillary on "The Price is Right" (Image source: YouTube | Game Show God)

Hillary’s first turn landed on the $0.2 mark, and this gave her a good chance of coming close enough to the dollar without going over. However, luck was not on the contestant’s side during her second attempt, as the wheel landed on the $0.9 mark. This meant that she had gone just over the dollar mark and was out of the race to win a prize in the game. Carey was sympathetic to her cause but his flailing hand accidentally made contact with the contestant’s face, knocking her glasses off.

Carey apologized multiple times as the crowd laughed after the incident. He then turned to the camera and started throwing his hands around as a comedic gesture. “Just flailing around,” he said as the next contestant went up to try their luck on the Showcase Showdown wheel. Thankfully, there was no harm done.

 

Although Carey accidentally hit the contestant on this occasion, there were also incidents in earlier episodes, when he ended up injuring himself. It was evident that he wasn’t joking when he said that he had hurt himself at the time but he handled the situation brilliantly and made sure that no one felt too uncomfortable. In the episode, the 66-year-old was dancing with a contestant, presumably to celebrate a win. However, in his excitement, he failed to take note of his surroundings. Carey tripped over a part of the stage behind him and fell hard on his back. He lay on the floor for a while before taking the microphone to say, “My hamstring.”

 

The crowd immediately stopped laughing and a couple of the show’s crew members walked up to the host to ask if he was okay. “I pulled a hammy,” he said with a smile on his face. This ensured that it wasn’t anything too serious even though the fall looked nasty at first.

MORE ON MARKET REALIST
'Price is Right' host Drew Carey 'slaps' a woman during a game in bizarre TV moment
ECONOMY & WORK
'Price is Right' host Drew Carey 'slaps' a woman during a game in bizarre TV moment
The veteran host is usually a sympathetic individual but this one was a hilariously freakish moment.
8 hours ago
Shopper finds an odd smell in Costco bottled water and warns others to be careful: "It smells like..."
COSTCO
Shopper finds an odd smell in Costco bottled water and warns others to be careful: "It smells like..."
Costco might be one of the biggest supermarket chains but that's not going to save it from criticism.
9 hours ago
'Price is Right' model pulls off a sneaky prank on host Drew Carey that he never saw coming
ECONOMY & WORK
'Price is Right' model pulls off a sneaky prank on host Drew Carey that he never saw coming
The model and the host have both been on the show for several years and are close friends.
10 hours ago
'Price is Right' model knocked the mic out of Bob Barker's hand in awkward moment: "I know she is..."
ECONOMY & WORK
'Price is Right' model knocked the mic out of Bob Barker's hand in awkward moment: "I know she is..."
Everyone makes mistakes but this one was just way too bizarre to be left out of the show.
13 hours ago
'Wheel of Fortune' fans slam 'lazy' Ryan Seacrest for not reminding players about one major rule
ECONOMY & WORK
'Wheel of Fortune' fans slam 'lazy' Ryan Seacrest for not reminding players about one major rule
Ryan Seacrest has hosted the show to the best of his abilities but he can't please everyone.
14 hours ago
Drew Carey’s last words on 'Price is Right' are always ‘I Love You’ — it has an unexpected back story
ECONOMY & WORK
Drew Carey’s last words on 'Price is Right' are always ‘I Love You’ — it has an unexpected back story
Not every game show host ends their respective program with those three words, which is unique.
1 day ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant gets the right answer — still loses $1 million because of how he said it
ECONOMY & WORK
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant gets the right answer — still loses $1 million because of how he said it
The decision drew widespread criticism on social media and it is understandable why that is the case
1 day ago
'Price is Right' contestant showed up on her husband's birthday — then gave him the best surprise ever
ECONOMY & WORK
'Price is Right' contestant showed up on her husband's birthday — then gave him the best surprise ever
The day could not have gone any better for the contestant who hit the jackpot on the show.
1 day ago
Costco shopper realizes her cart full of groceries gets 'stolen' — she went full 'John Wick' to get it back
COSTCO
Costco shopper realizes her cart full of groceries gets 'stolen' — she went full 'John Wick' to get it back
The shopper then went on mission to get her stuff back in 'John Wick' style.
2 days ago
Costco shopper finds an odd detail in Kirkland Alkaline Water — warns others the brand might be 'lying'
COSTCO
Costco shopper finds an odd detail in Kirkland Alkaline Water — warns others the brand might be 'lying'
There have been several incidents of Costco products not living up to quality standards.
2 days ago
Woman crashed a truck into 'Price is Right' set during Bob Barker era in one of the wildest TV moments
ECONOMY & WORK
Woman crashed a truck into 'Price is Right' set during Bob Barker era in one of the wildest TV moments
There have been several wild moments on the show but this was something else.
3 days ago
Shopper tries to buy salmon at Costco — what she found inside made her 'immediately put it back'
COSTCO
Shopper tries to buy salmon at Costco — what she found inside made her 'immediately put it back'
Finding a living organism in your food is the stuff of nightmares and Costco turned it into a re
3 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant pulls off a clever prank on viewers before walking away with $50,000
ECONOMY & WORK
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant pulls off a clever prank on viewers before walking away with $50,000
The puzzle pretty much solved itself after the bold choice made by the contestant.
3 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' player solves puzzle with just a single letter in one of the wildest TV moments ever
ECONOMY & WORK
'Wheel of Fortune' player solves puzzle with just a single letter in one of the wildest TV moments ever
Pat Sajak has seen many great solves but few will ever match up to how amazing this one was.
4 days ago
'Price is Right' contestant refuses to shake hands with Drew Carey — then goes straight to the model
ECONOMY & WORK
'Price is Right' contestant refuses to shake hands with Drew Carey — then goes straight to the model
Drew Carey is used to bizarre celebrations, but getting a cold shoulder wasn't something he was prepared for.
4 days ago
Costco shopper buys Kirkland applesauce. Now, she's warning others after what she found inside.
COSTCO
Costco shopper buys Kirkland applesauce. Now, she's warning others after what she found inside.
Costco products have been called out over quality standards multiple times in the past year.
4 days ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey tells contestant 'You shut up lady' after her problematic answer
ECONOMY & WORK
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey tells contestant 'You shut up lady' after her problematic answer
There have been awkward moments on the show in the past but few can top this one.
5 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' viewers have one major issue with the 'lame' prizes: "Why have their..."
ECONOMY & WORK
'Wheel of Fortune' viewers have one major issue with the 'lame' prizes: "Why have their..."
Some fans believe that rising prices have forced the showrunners to settle for local destinations.
5 days ago
Steve Harvey in disbelief after 'Family Feud' contestant’s wild answer: "What’s wrong with that guy?"
ECONOMY & WORK
Steve Harvey in disbelief after 'Family Feud' contestant’s wild answer: "What’s wrong with that guy?"
It's not easy to leave the host stunned into silence, but some contestants come up with unbelievable answers.
5 days ago
Pat Sajak cries 'oh my' to 'Wheel of Fortune' contestant after knowing about the prize she lost
ECONOMY & WORK
Pat Sajak cries 'oh my' to 'Wheel of Fortune' contestant after knowing about the prize she lost
This was a big let down and it was evident from the host's reaction after the Bonus Round puzzle.
5 days ago