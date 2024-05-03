Shopper Claims Walmart Charged $46.27 'Nothing' Fee | 'Girl I Got Charged $160 for 4 Roma Tomatoes'

Videos aiming and punching at Walmart policies and products on social media are increasing. Recently a TikTok user SAHM (@ericacthib) posted a video about how "Walmart is trying to steal from us". She explained in her video how she went to Walmart to buy items to prepare for her new gluten and dairy-free diet and expected the items to be pricey. After adding all the items, she went for the checkout and was handed a bill of $125. She continues the video by saying, "I was a little bit flabbergasted and I even kind of said, ‘Whoa'". But then she just paid and left as she had the kids, and she was scared about her kids being lost or abducted.

Snapshots from the video. Image Source: TikTok|@ericacthib

Erica later in her video continues, "So thankfully, I was making a TikTok of the grocery haul, and I had to go look for the prices. I couldn’t find my receipt at first so I went to the app, and there’s a $46.27 charge for nothing". She showed the charge on her receipt named "2ND MD CVP". But when she opened the app the item had no picture for which she paid approximately 50 bucks. She ends the video with a furious note saying, “I am genuinely floored and now I have to go back to Walmart so they can refund me almost $50". She later suggests, "Guys, check your receipts. Check, check, check your receipts".

Snapshots from the video. Image Source: TikTok|@ericacthib

@CK commented, "Girl I got charged $160 for 4 Roma tomatoes. I was distracted by my kid and didn’t even notice the total just swiped my card. I went back later and they reviewed the video footage and refunded me". @Chrystina_Marie commented, "That’s a markdown item. I don’t know why or how but some barcodes ring up wrong/ weird". @Airplane mode commented, "I’ve started weighing things because of all the videos I’ve seen lately". @Husavik commented, "I’ve had WM cashiers double scan thinking I wouldn’t notice. After a refund from CS I go back to the same cashier & let everyone in line know they’re stealing!".

Screenshot of a comment under the video. Image Source: TikTok|@ericacthib

@Kelsie Bateman commented, "Not Walmart but Safeway didn’t take off any of my clipped coupons or any other deals. I didn’t realize till I got home but I went back and got it corrected. Seemed sneaky to me though". @Dave Hathaway commented, "Why do people still shop at Walmart? They’re no cheaper than anywhere else anymore and their products are toxic crap". @Hannah Oneill commented, "I kinda feel like the cashier added something sneakily and pocketed it". @jewlyaah commented, "Stop shopping there. Aldi is affordable, or maybe other local places".

Screenshot of a comment under the video. Image Source: TikTok|@ericacthib

Some viewers assumed that sometimes Walmart makes mistakes like charging twice for something, but not giving discounts when they should. Many others mentioned that the code on Erica's receipt might mean 'Customer Value Pricing', where items are discounted because they're damaged or close to expiring. But it's not clear if these charges are some errors or not.

