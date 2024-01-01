Name Ian Thorpe Net Worth $6 Million Sources of Income Olympic games, championships, endorsements Date of Birth October 13, 1982 Age 41 years Gender Female Nationality Australian Profession Former swimmer, writer

Retired Australian swimming legend with the highest number of medals won by any swimmer from his country, Ian Thorpe, has amassed a net worth of $6 million. During his career, the freestyle swimmer who also participated in backstroke contests, has won five gold medals and 13 world championship titles. Besides being an Olympic gold medalist, he has written books, including memoirs such as "Ian Thorpe: The Journey" and "Ian Thorpe: Cook For Your Life," along with lifestyle guides such as "Eat Well Now: And Your Body Will Thank You." He even gained reality TV stardom by appearing on Celebrity MasterChef Australia in 2021.

Ian Thorpe speaks during the GQ Men Of The Year Awards Ceremony | Getty Images | Photo by Christopher Pearce

Thorpe made most of his fortune through his career in sports, after his breakthrough on the international in 1997, when he became the youngest male swimmer to represent Australia at the age of 14. Despite being younger than most of his competitors, he displayed remarkable maturity and poise, setting the stage for his stellar performances in the years to come.

In 2000, at the Sydney Olympics, the 'Thorpedo' won three gold medals in the 400m freestyle, 4x100m freestyle relay, and 4x200m freestyle relay, along with two silver medals in the 200m freestyle and 4x100m medley relay. He even set world records in the 200m and 400m freestyle events. In 2001, he added multiple World Championship titles to his name.

But then Thorpe faced personal challenges that led to a temporary retirement in 2006, before a comeback in 2011, although he did not qualify to participate in the 2012 Olympics. Despite aiming for the 2013 World Championships and 2014 Commonwealth Games, a shoulder injury held him back yet again.

Ian Thorpe of Australia trains in the warm-up area during the Australian Swimming Championships | Getty Images | Photo by Quinn Rooney

Thorpe serves as an ambassador for Armani and has his own line of designer jewelry and underwear. Apart from swimsuit sponsor Adidas, he secured sponsorships from major brands like Qantas, Telstra, and the Seven. Thorpe also gained popularity in Asia, particularly Japan, where he was a marketing figurehead for TV Asahi and served as an ambassador for the Australian Tourism Commission.

Ryan Channing and Ian Thorpe attend the Summer & The Star Official Launch | Getty Images | Photo by Don Arnold

Rainbow Champions William Yang, Shane Jenek, Kylie Kwong, Teddy Cook, and Ian Thorpe pose | Getty Images | Photo by Don Arnold

Thorpe was born on October 13, 1982, in Sydney, Australia. As a child, Thorpe couldn't swim due to a chlorine allergy, but entered his first race by the age of seven, swimming with his head out of the water. Despite an unusual technique, he won and overcame the allergy to lead the New South Wales team at age nine.

A few years after coming out as gay, Thorpe started dating model Ryan Channing in 2016, eventually separating in 2019. Unfortunately, in 2022, Channing died due to Covid and other health issues. Currently, the former swimmer is dating Nick Hudson.

- 3x Sydney Olympics (Gold) (2000)

- Young Australian of the Year (2000)

- The Centenary Medal (2001)

- Olympic Games in Athens (2x Gold, 1x Silver, 1x Bronze)

- Most Titled Australian Swimmer (2004)

- Sport Australia Hall of Fame (2008)

- Swimming Australia Hall of Fame (2022)

Ian Thorpe wins the 400m Freestyle during the Olympics | Getty Images | Photo by Simon Bruty

How many championships has Ian Thorpe won?

Between 1998 and 2004, Thorpe has won 13 world championship titles.

Has Ian Thorpe made any world records?

Yes. In his swimming career, Thorpe has made 23 world records in total.

