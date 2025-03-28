Deaf contestant wins hearts of 'Price is Right' fans while playing with help of an interpreter

Her composure and confidence in front of all those people were unwavering and commendable.

“The Price is Right” isn't popular among American audiences simply for the games and big prizes on offer. Instead, it gives every viewer hope that anyone can change their lives overnight on the show. The show has seen contestants with disabilities win big while they were in wheelchairs, and in one case even offered one of them an awkward prize. On another episode, a deaf contestant got the chance to play for the prizes alongside Drew Carey.

Screenshot showing the contestant on Contestants' Row on "The Price is Right" (Image source: YouTube | Chad Mosher)

The contestant was a woman named Marsha, and she was on the show with her DI (deaf interpreter). The DI did all the talking, translating exactly what the contestant was saying in sign language and vice-versa. As soon as she got on stage, the contestant gave a big hug to the host. “Nice to see you,” Carey said. It was then time to reveal the prize, which was a brand-new car.

Screenshot showing the contestant hugging Drew Carey on "The Price is Right" (Image source: YouTube | Chad Mosher)

Marsha was over the moon upon seeing this, but first, she had to win the game. She played the One Away game, in which the price of the car is displayed, and in that number, the contestant has to guess which digits should be higher or lower. This means that if 2 is one of the digits in the price of the car, then the actual digit would be either 3 or 1. The price displayed on this occasion was $28,173, and this was incorrect.

Screenshot showing the Drew Carey explaining the One Away game to the contestant on "The Price is Right" (Image source: YouTube | Chad Mosher)

The contestant then began playing the game. She first changed the 2 to a 1, she then changed the 8 to a 7, the 1 to a 2, the 7 to an 8, and the 3 to a 2. After the contestants are done changing the digits, they have to ask the sound effects lady to reveal how many digits they got right in the price of the car. Marsha asked that in sign language as her DI interpreted it.

Screenshot showinf Drew Carey with the contestants on "The Price is Right" (Image source: YouTube | Chad Mosher)

Turned out she had guessed three out of the five digits correctly. Now, Marsha had a second chance. She could change any of the two digits that she felt were incorrect before the actual price of the car was revealed. The contestant got to work and changed the second digit to a 9 and the fifth digit to a 4. This brought the price to $19,284.

Unfortunately, she was not correct. The actual price of the car was $17,264. It was a disappointing moment, but Marsha was still in high spirits, happy that she got a chance to be on the show. Fans loved the moment and expressed appreciation in the comments section of the video on YouTube.

“Marsha will forever hold a place in "The Price Is Right" history, regardless of the end result,” one user named @mauricesnell5886 commented. “What I love from TPIR is, this show has a lot of history, allowing contestants especially people with disabilities or reduced mobility to play and getting the same chance to win,” quipped another user named @kevsuc.