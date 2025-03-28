ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / ECONOMY & WORK

Deaf contestant wins hearts of 'Price is Right' fans while playing with help of an interpreter

Her composure and confidence in front of all those people were unwavering and commendable.
PUBLISHED 3 HOURS AGO
Screenshot showing the contestant on "The Price is Right" (Cover image source: YouTube | Chad Mosher)
Screenshot showing the contestant on "The Price is Right" (Cover image source: YouTube | Chad Mosher)

“The Price is Right” isn't popular among American audiences simply for the games and big prizes on offer. Instead, it gives every viewer hope that anyone can change their lives overnight on the show. The show has seen contestants with disabilities win big while they were in wheelchairs, and in one case even offered one of them an awkward prize. On another episode,  a deaf contestant got the chance to play for the prizes alongside Drew Carey.

Screenshot showing the contestant on Contestants' Row on
Screenshot showing the contestant on Contestants' Row on "The Price is Right" (Image source: YouTube | Chad Mosher)

The contestant was a woman named Marsha, and she was on the show with her DI (deaf interpreter). The DI did all the talking, translating exactly what the contestant was saying in sign language and vice-versa. As soon as she got on stage, the contestant gave a big hug to the host. “Nice to see you,” Carey said. It was then time to reveal the prize, which was a brand-new car.

Screenshot showing the contestant hugging Drew Carey on
Screenshot showing the contestant hugging Drew Carey on "The Price is Right" (Image source: YouTube | Chad Mosher)

Marsha was over the moon upon seeing this, but first, she had to win the game. She played the One Away game, in which the price of the car is displayed, and in that number, the contestant has to guess which digits should be higher or lower. This means that if 2 is one of the digits in the price of the car, then the actual digit would be either 3 or 1. The price displayed on this occasion was $28,173, and this was incorrect.

Screenshot showing the Drew Carey explaining the One Away game to the contestant on
Screenshot showing the Drew Carey explaining the One Away game to the contestant on "The Price is Right" (Image source: YouTube | Chad Mosher)

The contestant then began playing the game. She first changed the 2 to a 1, she then changed the 8 to a 7, the 1 to a 2, the 7 to an 8, and the 3 to a 2. After the contestants are done changing the digits, they have to ask the sound effects lady to reveal how many digits they got right in the price of the car. Marsha asked that in sign language as her DI interpreted it.

Screenshot showinf Drew Carey with the contestants on
Screenshot showinf Drew Carey with the contestants on "The Price is Right" (Image source: YouTube | Chad Mosher)

Turned out she had guessed three out of the five digits correctly. Now, Marsha had a second chance. She could change any of the two digits that she felt were incorrect before the actual price of the car was revealed. The contestant got to work and changed the second digit to a 9 and the fifth digit to a 4. This brought the price to $19,284.

Unfortunately, she was not correct. The actual price of the car was $17,264. It was a disappointing moment, but Marsha was still in high spirits, happy that she got a chance to be on the show. Fans loved the moment and expressed appreciation in the comments section of the video on YouTube.

 

“Marsha will forever hold a place in "The Price Is Right" history, regardless of the end result,” one user named @mauricesnell5886 commented. “What I love from TPIR is, this show has a lot of history, allowing contestants especially people with disabilities or reduced mobility to play and getting the same chance to win,” quipped another user named @kevsuc.

MORE ON MARKET REALIST
Steve Harvey yells 'it's not a good answer' at 'Family Feud' contestant in wild TV moment
ECONOMY & WORK
Steve Harvey yells 'it's not a good answer' at 'Family Feud' contestant in wild TV moment
The host is clearly not a fan of hyping up answers that he doesn't personally approve of.
50 minutes ago
'Price is Right' contestant claims he is the 'old' Drew Carey and we totally see the resemblance
ECONOMY & WORK
'Price is Right' contestant claims he is the 'old' Drew Carey and we totally see the resemblance
The contestant's appearance was eerily similar to the host's look many years ago.
1 hour ago
Ex-wrestler loses a car and then puts 'Wheel of Fortune' host Ryan Seacrest in a headlock
ECONOMY & WORK
Ex-wrestler loses a car and then puts 'Wheel of Fortune' host Ryan Seacrest in a headlock
The East Coast Wrestling Association website has inducted 'Big' Bill Page into the Hall of Fame.
2 hours ago
Deaf contestant wins hearts of 'Price is Right' fans while playing with help of an interpreter
ECONOMY & WORK
Deaf contestant wins hearts of 'Price is Right' fans while playing with help of an interpreter
Her composure and confidence in front of all those people were unwavering and commendable.
3 hours ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest says 'what a treasure' after expert reveals the value of her family heirloom
ECONOMY & WORK
'Antiques Roadshow' guest says 'what a treasure' after expert reveals the value of her family heirloom
The duke of Verdura had crafted a masterpiece, a pair of Maltese cross bracelets in enamel for Coco Chanel.
4 hours ago
'Price is Right' player celebrates a bit too hard and ends up breaking the wheel in wild TV moment
ECONOMY & WORK
'Price is Right' player celebrates a bit too hard and ends up breaking the wheel in wild TV moment
The host was able to get the issue fixed by himself and the show went on as usual.
5 hours ago
'Shark Tank' founders were called 'greedy' on the show — then they got a 6-figure deal from four judges
ECONOMY & WORK
'Shark Tank' founders were called 'greedy' on the show — then they got a 6-figure deal from four judges
It's not every day that a business finds four big investors from "Shark Tank" on its side.
23 hours ago
Costco shopper spots an unusual problem with the milk jugs at the store: "How am I supposed to..."
COSTCO
Costco shopper spots an unusual problem with the milk jugs at the store: "How am I supposed to..."
The man got support from some, but many users also called his video a gimmick.
1 day ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest just brought an iPhone to the show — yes, we are all feeling really old
ECONOMY & WORK
'Antiques Roadshow' guest just brought an iPhone to the show — yes, we are all feeling really old
The expert told the guest that it couldn't be considered an antique but instead, it was a collectible for the future.
1 day ago
Drew Carey forgets his glasses and all 'Price is Right' fans had the same thing to say: "He looks..."
ECONOMY & WORK
Drew Carey forgets his glasses and all 'Price is Right' fans had the same thing to say: "He looks..."
The host usually has the same look for every episode of the show so this new look excited many.
1 day ago
Walmart customer takes a closer look at Great Value oatmeal and spots one major issue: "You're not..."
WALMART
Walmart customer takes a closer look at Great Value oatmeal and spots one major issue: "You're not..."
False advertisement is a serious crime and this consumer was smart enough to check the ingredients.
1 day ago
Steve Harvey almost lost his balance after hearing the wildest 'Family Feud' answers in one round
ECONOMY & WORK
Steve Harvey almost lost his balance after hearing the wildest 'Family Feud' answers in one round
Usually, it's one or two contestants with shocking answers during a round but this one was wild.
1 day ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey reveals the one simple thing that cost him two marriages
ECONOMY & WORK
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey reveals the one simple thing that cost him two marriages
The host took the opportunity to laugh at himself after one of the answers on the board was too relatable.
2 days ago
'Price is Right' contestant falls while spinning the wheel — later returns to the show on crutches
ECONOMY & WORK
'Price is Right' contestant falls while spinning the wheel — later returns to the show on crutches
Mishaps can happen on any gameshow but this contestant was resilient enough to finish the game.
2 days ago
'Price is Right' player takes too long to make her decision — so Drew Carey had to give her a final push
ECONOMY & WORK
'Price is Right' player takes too long to make her decision — so Drew Carey had to give her a final push
It's not easy making a quick decision with cameras on you and some big money prizes at stake.
2 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' seller gasps in disbelief after expert revealed the value of her 1895 biscuit jar
ECONOMY & WORK
'Antiques Roadshow' seller gasps in disbelief after expert revealed the value of her 1895 biscuit jar
A biscuit jar might not sound like an ancient artifact, but the beauty of this one was not ordinary.
2 days ago
'Price is Right' player mistook Drew Carey for Steve Harvey and the host's response was just pure gold
ECONOMY & WORK
'Price is Right' player mistook Drew Carey for Steve Harvey and the host's response was just pure gold
The host wasn't offended at all and said that they were really good friends.
3 days ago
Vanna White reveals the number of dresses she has worn on 'Wheel of Fortune' — and we are gasping
ECONOMY & WORK
Vanna White reveals the number of dresses she has worn on 'Wheel of Fortune' — and we are gasping
The veteran co-host has been a part of the show since 1982 and stood out for her fashion sense.
3 days ago
Drew Carey's lookalike showed up on 'Price is Right' and fans said the same thing: "He looks like..."
ECONOMY & WORK
Drew Carey's lookalike showed up on 'Price is Right' and fans said the same thing: "He looks like..."
Carey was pleasantly surprised by the contestant who looked exactly like him.
3 days ago
Steve Harvey warns 'Family Feud' contestant not to visit Atlanta after his controversial answer
ECONOMY & WORK
Steve Harvey warns 'Family Feud' contestant not to visit Atlanta after his controversial answer
Although the answer wasn't on the board, the host was quick to rebuke the family.
3 days ago