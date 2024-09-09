Costco warns customers not to eat these 2 food items and return them ASAP for full refund

While no reactions were reported due to the two products, Costco is still urging people not to eat these products.

A few days ago, Costco recalled two food items it sold last month. The recalls were for Kodiak Power Waffles and Rock River Cattle Co. Smokey Hibachi Skirt Steaks, which were sold at the warehouses at select locations. While no reactions were reported due to the two products, Costco is still urging people not to eat these products.

As per the official statement, the recalled product Kodiak waffles, which were mainly sold in the Midwest might contain "soft plastic film." The waffles come in 40-count boxes which were labeled with a UPC of 705599019203 and had to be sold by Jan. 10, 2026, and a lot code of 24193-WL4.

"The quality, safety, and integrity of our products is our number one priority at Kodiak. We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this has caused you and appreciate your cooperation in this matter," the recall notice read.

If the dates and the codes listed above match the packaging, customers are requested to return them to the nearest Costco for a full refund.

The second product, Rock River Cattle Company’s "Smokey Hibachie Seasoned Beef Skirt Steak" has the purchase item number 33044. The product was recalled because it contained allergen ingredients that were missing from the label.

However, according to Rock River Cattle Co., no reaction has been associated with eating their products. The product is only risky for consumers who have an allergy or sensitivity to soy or sesame. People allergic to any of those additives are advised against consuming it and return the product to the nearest Costco to get a full refund.

"No other Rock River Cattle Co. products or flavors are affected by this issue. We apologize for any inconvenience this has caused," the recall notice read. via Eat This Not That.

Numerous items have been recalled during the summers this year. From hazardous candles at Trader Joe's to the questionable Perdue chicken nuggets, the list is long. The spike in the number of recalls is associated with the dependency of the market on imports and the shift of production operations far from the market.

According to reports, more than three-quarters of the food in the country is set to come from outside by 2027, which is undoubtedly one of the reasons behind the rise in food recalls. 2023 saw the most number of food recalls since the Pandemic, with a total of 313 food item recalls in the year.

Moreover, according to the LA Times, the uptick in food recalls is also due to undeclared allergens. It was seen that sesame was one of the leading causes. A 2021 law added sesame as the ninth allergen to be listed on food labels, effective from the start of 2023, marking the first change to the allergen list in nearly 20 years.

Reports say that close to 48 million Americans get sick annually due to foodborne diseases, this is why it's extremely important to read the label and research before buying a food item.