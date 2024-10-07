ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / ECONOMY & WORK

Costco just added a classic item to its food court menu. But, Americans aren't taking it too well

A British Columbia member of the warehouse club literally sparked a food fight when they posted a photo of the item.
PUBLISHED 1 HOUR AGO
Cover Image Source: Costco in Goleta, California | George Rose | Getty Images
Cover Image Source: Costco in Goleta, California | George Rose | Getty Images

Costco brand is known for its $1.50 hot dog and drink combo, but that's not the food court item from Costco that is making headlines. Costco customers in Canada have reported that food courts there have started serving California crab rolls, and Americans are simply upset. 

A British Columbia-based member of the warehouse club literally sparked a food fight when they posted a photo of the California crab rolls on the menu at the downtown Vancouver location, on Reddit. According to them, the classic dish is being offered for roughly $7.40. This is apparently real crab served with a side of real wasabi unlike the crab rolls in California which is famed for its fake, cooked “krab,” cucumber, and avocado filling. The poster noted that the location is best known for being the busiest food court in Canada, right across the street from a hockey area and next to the soccer and football stadium. 

Image Source: Reddit | u/sebbby98
Image Source: Reddit | u/sebbby98

Many people took to the Reddit thread to express their opinions. "Lol we don't have these in friggin California," read one comment by u/chewychaca. "I will say this until the day I die, Costco US has the worst food court selections out of any other Costcos," added u/youcuntry.

This is not the first time that Americans have felt envious looking at Costco menu items. Back in June, people were shocked to learn that some Canadian food courts offered chicken strips and fried combo.  According to another Reddit post, the deal cost $6.99 in Canada, about $5.08 in US dollars. "Chicken and fries would be such a hit in the States," writes u/rammer39, to which u/DevinOlsen replies, "You guys don’t have chicken strips down there? Legit the best thing on the menu."Another user writes, " Why the hell doesn’t Costco USA have french fries or chicken strips?!?! I would kill for that!!."

Image Source: Reddit | u/MajesticDeeer
Image Source: Reddit | u/MajesticDeeer

Apart from these two items, other food items are unique to Canada. For example, Traditional Canadian poutine — fries covered in gravy and cheese curds – has been known to appear on menus for an extremely affordable rate while the US didn't get any. Costco has increased their membership fees and therefore Americans are waiting for them to introduce certain new items on their menu. According to a Reddit Post, Costco food courts in the UK offer baked potatoes while Costco in Edinburg offers a baked potato which is called jacket potato. In Australia, Costco is known for offering a Vietnamese-style banh mi sandwich with your choice of either pork or chicken, via the daily meal.

Image Source: Reddit | u/
Image Source: Reddit | u/daveylu

Costco announced that it would be increasing its membership fee for the first time in seven years from September 1. The retail giant decided to raise the standard membership by $5 which took the standard membership from $60 to $65 annually. Moreover, The Executive level which offers 2 percent discount on all purchases was increased by $10. Costco is also starting to automatically scan customer's cards at the door to stop people from sharing their membership cards. 

MORE ON MARKET REALIST
Costco just added a classic item to its food court menu. But, Americans aren't taking it too well
ECONOMY & WORK
Costco just added a classic item to its food court menu. But, Americans aren't taking it too well
A British Columbia member of the warehouse club literally sparked a food fight when they posted a photo of the item.
1 hour ago
Antiques Roadshow guest stunned it is a tiny mosquito that turned her family heirloom into a fortune
ECONOMY & WORK
Antiques Roadshow guest stunned it is a tiny mosquito that turned her family heirloom into a fortune
Her great-grandfather had first gifted it to her grandmother over 70 years ago.
2 hours ago
Everyone knew her as the 'Disaster Girl’. Now, she made $500,000 off that meme to clear student loans
ECONOMY & WORK
Everyone knew her as the 'Disaster Girl’. Now, she made $500,000 off that meme to clear student loans
Roth sold the iconic photo at an auction for 180 Ether to 3F Music, a music studio.
5 hours ago
New York mom lost out on a massive $12 million lottery prize. She realized her blunder 31 years later
ECONOMY & WORK
New York mom lost out on a massive $12 million lottery prize. She realized her blunder 31 years later
Janet Valenti wanted to get the money as anybody would but the unfortunate fate of the ticket barred her from claiming the money for thirty-one years. 
16 hours ago
Walmart has a sneaky checkout trick to promote memberships not many know about, warns shopper
WALMART
Walmart has a sneaky checkout trick to promote memberships not many know about, warns shopper
The customer in a video explained how Walmart is pressuring customers into "downloading the app and getting the membership".
1 day ago
Anchor finds out her male co-host earned double her salary. She ensured her next move made headlines
ECONOMY & WORK
Anchor finds out her male co-host earned double her salary. She ensured her next move made headlines
Sadler said while the anchor's job was a dream come true for her, the pay gap was too hard for her to swallow.
2 days ago
Your $5 bills could be worth thousands due to a rare printing error — here’s what to look for
ECONOMY & WORK
Your $5 bills could be worth thousands due to a rare printing error — here’s what to look for
The notes with printing errors tend to be worth way more than the face value.
2 days ago
McDonald's gives customer $5,000 in cash instead of McMuffin. Then, he does the right thing
ECONOMY & WORK
McDonald's gives customer $5,000 in cash instead of McMuffin. Then, he does the right thing
"I would have went McMissing with extra sauce"
3 days ago
MacKenzie Scott quietly outdid Jeff Bezos by donating more in two years than he has in his entire life
ECONOMY & WORK
MacKenzie Scott quietly outdid Jeff Bezos by donating more in two years than he has in his entire life
Her low-profile approach also stands in contrast to Bezos’s high-visibility commitments.
4 days ago
Legal experts warn why you should never pick up cash off the ground without searching for owner
ECONOMY & WORK
Legal experts warn why you should never pick up cash off the ground without searching for owner
In 2022, a Kentucky woman claimed that picking up a dollar bill from the ground nearly killed her.
4 days ago
Frustrated Walmart shopper's tactic to outsmart long queues is a hack not everyone agrees with
WALMART
Frustrated Walmart shopper's tactic to outsmart long queues is a hack not everyone agrees with
She shared a video that demonstrated how she got fed up with the slow-moving line at Walmart and decided to take action.
4 days ago
Artist who painted Facebook's first office chose stock over $60,000 cash. Yes, he made a lot of money
ECONOMY & WORK
Artist who painted Facebook's first office chose stock over $60,000 cash. Yes, he made a lot of money
Choe shared the story of his multimillion windfall in an episode of CNBC’s The Filthy Rich Guide.
5 days ago
People left without paying at this Texas grocery store during a snow storm. Then, they returned
ECONOMY & WORK
People left without paying at this Texas grocery store during a snow storm. Then, they returned
The H-E-B grocery store helped hundreds of customers amid a severe snow storm in 2021.
5 days ago
Teacher who won $2.6 million lottery delayed his own dream and stayed on for two years to help students
ECONOMY & WORK
Teacher who won $2.6 million lottery delayed his own dream and stayed on for two years to help students
The dedicated teacher wanted to see his students through the final exams.
6 days ago
Man leaves whopping $10,000 tip at Michigan cafe. But it didn't end well for waitress
ECONOMY & WORK
Man leaves whopping $10,000 tip at Michigan cafe. But it didn't end well for waitress
The man told the server that she was free to share the amount, thus the tip was split nine ways
6 days ago
Man refuses to pay tax at Home Depot and walks away saying 'play time is over'
ECONOMY & WORK
Man refuses to pay tax at Home Depot and walks away saying 'play time is over'
The Home Depot staffer requests the individual's tax-exempt number, which the individual declines.
6 days ago
Burger King employee receives goodie bag after 27 years of loyalty. So, David Spade stepped in to help
BURGER KING
Burger King employee receives goodie bag after 27 years of loyalty. So, David Spade stepped in to help
The story resonated with thousands of fans who made sure to set things right for the hardworking man .
7 days ago
Teacher wins a house worth $2.6 million in lottery, but ends up with $6,600 instead due to a loophole
ECONOMY & WORK
Teacher wins a house worth $2.6 million in lottery, but ends up with $6,600 instead due to a loophole
She was only offered $6,600 as a “goodwill gesture” for being the winner. 
7 days ago
Tyler Perry has bizarre take on how to split bills in relationships and women have a lot to say
ECONOMY & WORK
Tyler Perry has bizarre take on how to split bills in relationships and women have a lot to say
Perry's comments about splitting bills and the women being the breadwinner did not go down well with many.
7 days ago
Someone tried to pull off a return scam at Walmart counter. An employee was having none of it
WALMART
Someone tried to pull off a return scam at Walmart counter. An employee was having none of it
Walmart worker confronts the return scammer, sparking a viral debate on ethical consumer behavior.
7 days ago