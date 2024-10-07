Costco just added a classic item to its food court menu. But, Americans aren't taking it too well

A British Columbia member of the warehouse club literally sparked a food fight when they posted a photo of the item.

Costco brand is known for its $1.50 hot dog and drink combo, but that's not the food court item from Costco that is making headlines. Costco customers in Canada have reported that food courts there have started serving California crab rolls, and Americans are simply upset.

A British Columbia-based member of the warehouse club literally sparked a food fight when they posted a photo of the California crab rolls on the menu at the downtown Vancouver location, on Reddit. According to them, the classic dish is being offered for roughly $7.40. This is apparently real crab served with a side of real wasabi unlike the crab rolls in California which is famed for its fake, cooked “krab,” cucumber, and avocado filling. The poster noted that the location is best known for being the busiest food court in Canada, right across the street from a hockey area and next to the soccer and football stadium.

Image Source: Reddit | u/sebbby98

Many people took to the Reddit thread to express their opinions. "Lol we don't have these in friggin California," read one comment by u/chewychaca. "I will say this until the day I die, Costco US has the worst food court selections out of any other Costcos," added u/youcuntry.

This is not the first time that Americans have felt envious looking at Costco menu items. Back in June, people were shocked to learn that some Canadian food courts offered chicken strips and fried combo. According to another Reddit post, the deal cost $6.99 in Canada, about $5.08 in US dollars. "Chicken and fries would be such a hit in the States," writes u/rammer39, to which u/DevinOlsen replies, "You guys don’t have chicken strips down there? Legit the best thing on the menu."Another user writes, " Why the hell doesn’t Costco USA have french fries or chicken strips?!?! I would kill for that!!."

Image Source: Reddit | u/MajesticDeeer

Apart from these two items, other food items are unique to Canada. For example, Traditional Canadian poutine — fries covered in gravy and cheese curds – has been known to appear on menus for an extremely affordable rate while the US didn't get any. Costco has increased their membership fees and therefore Americans are waiting for them to introduce certain new items on their menu. According to a Reddit Post, Costco food courts in the UK offer baked potatoes while Costco in Edinburg offers a baked potato which is called jacket potato. In Australia, Costco is known for offering a Vietnamese-style banh mi sandwich with your choice of either pork or chicken, via the daily meal.

Image Source: Reddit | u/daveylu

Costco announced that it would be increasing its membership fee for the first time in seven years from September 1. The retail giant decided to raise the standard membership by $5 which took the standard membership from $60 to $65 annually. Moreover, The Executive level which offers 2 percent discount on all purchases was increased by $10. Costco is also starting to automatically scan customer's cards at the door to stop people from sharing their membership cards.