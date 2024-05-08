Tesla Revokes Job Offer Hours Before Applicant's Joining; Here's What She Said

Rescinding a job offer is allowed in case of unsatisfactory background checks, budget cuts in the organization, or more.

An ex-Meta intern recently took to LinkedIn and claimed that her offer at Tesla was rescinded just 72 hours before she was supposed to join the company. In the post, she talked about how she got this offer after three "grueling" months. “This afternoon, my offer at Tesla was rescinded 72 hours before I was supposed to start due to a company reorganization," she writes. "After being laid off from my previous employer in December, I spent a grueling three months applying and interviewing for new positions. I even turned down another offer to move forward with joining the design systems team at Tesla," she continues.

Lee then talks about how frustrated and heartbroken this left her. "I know I share the same sentiment with anyone else who has had the unfortunate experience of enduring a layoff and/or rescinded offer, especially from Tesla over the past two weeks."

Lee then says how this hasn't dimmed her spark and how she is back on the hunt for her next opportunity in product design or UX design. "The first layoff I endured taught me, more than anything, the power of resilience and community, and I'm as eager as ever to find my next great experience," she writes.

After this, she goes on to list her qualifications in which she writes that she has a Bachelor’s degree in Systems Design Engineering from the University of Waterloo and 6 design internships at companies like Meta and Autodesk. "I have a breadth of design skills that span visual/interaction design, user research, and design systems. I’m collaborative, empathetic, and very ready to learn and grow."

In her post, along with the caption, Lee also attached the offer letter that she had gotten from the EV company.

Many professionals took to the comments section of the post to talk about their own experiences, "I also had an offer rescinded from Digital Ocean last month or so. I couldn't believe it. Amazingly, companies these days are not willing to keep their word and follow through on what they promise to people. I am so sorry you are in this situation, but you and I are better off not working for companies like this," writes, Robert Guss, a Senior Frontend Engineer with over eight years of experience, to which the Author replied, "Robert Guss oh no, I’m so sorry to hear that. Wishing you the best of luck in your search as well!

Many also took to the comment section to simply show sympathy, "CFBR! This is terrible, I’m so sorry this happened to you. Best wishes and please let me know if I can do anything to help you out!," writes, Shreya K.

According to federal discrimination laws, rescinding a job offer is only illegal if it's discrimination based on the employee’s membership in a protected class. This means that employers can never choose to rescind a job offer due to a candidate’s race, religion, or gender, or because you find out they have a disability, via Indeed. Having said that rescinding a job offer is allowed in case of unsatisfactory background checks, budget cuts in the organization, or more.