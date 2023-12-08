Name Zack Greinke Net Worth $120 Million Date of Birth October 21, 1983 Age 40 years Gender Male Profession Baseball player Nationality United States of America

Zack Greinke, the highly accomplished American professional baseball pitcher, has not only made an indelible impact on Major League Baseball (MLB) with his exceptional pitching skills but has also strategically amassed substantial wealth through various avenues. Boasting a net worth of $120 million, Greinke's financial success is a testament to his illustrious baseball career.

Zack Greinke #23 of the Kansas City Royals. Getty Images | Photo by Ed Zurga

Greinke's primary source of income is his successful career in Major League Baseball (MLB). In 2015, Greinke inked a groundbreaking six-year deal with the Arizona Diamondbacks, amounting to an impressive $206 million. This monumental contract not only underscored his pitching prowess but also set the stage for significant earnings in the ensuing years. Between June 2017 and June 2018, Greinke's total income reached $24 million, a culmination of his salary and other financial streams. By September 2018, his MLB salary had soared to an impressive $191 million.

Besides his playing contracts and ventures, Greinke's career journey includes notable moves to various MLB teams, each accompanied by significant contracts. From the Milwaukee Brewers to the Los Angeles Angels and ultimately signing a six-year free agent contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2012, Greinke's strategic career decisions have consistently aligned with substantial financial returns.

Starting pitcher Zack Greinke #23 of the Kansas City Royals. Getty Images | Photo by Jamie Squire

Greinke is happily married to his high-school sweetheart, Emily Kuchar. The couple has three sons. The family lives in Greinke's hometown of Orlando. Greinke's family ties include his younger brother, Luke, who pursued a career in baseball as well. Luke followed in his brother's footsteps, playing college baseball at Auburn University. Although the New York Yankees selected Luke in the 12th round of the 2008 MLB draft, his baseball journey was cut short due to injuries, leading him to step away from the sport after a year.

- Six-time All-Star

- Six-time Gold Glove Award winner

- Two-time Silver Slugger Award winner

- Two-time Earned Run Average (ERA) leader

- American League Cy Young Award recipient

Justin Verlander #35 of the Houston Astros, left, and Zack Greinke #23 of the Kansas City Royals. Getty Images | Photo by Bob Levey

How did Zack Greinke overcome anxiety and depression in 2005, and how did it affect his baseball career?

In 2005, Greinke faced anxiety and depression, nearly quitting baseball. Seeking help from a sports psychologist, he made a remarkable comeback, emphasizing the importance of mental well-being in sports.

What makes Zack Greinke's pitching style unique, leading to six Gold Glove Awards?

Greinke's precise pitching style, coupled with exceptional fielding skills, sets him apart. His ability to make defensive plays has earned him six Gold Glove Awards.

How did Greinke's early involvement in Little League, golf, and tennis shape his baseball career?

Greinke's youth in Little League, golf, and tennis tournaments laid the foundation for his athleticism and competitiveness. This diverse background influences his versatile approach to baseball, highlighting the impact of varied sports experiences on his successful career.

