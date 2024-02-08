Beyoncé Gives Fans Sneak Peek of 'Cécred', Her Upcoming Hair Care Line

Beyoncé has announced the launch of her hair care line on February 20. The 29-time Grammy winner teased her fans on Instagram, sharing a video featuring home movie footage from her mother's salon, Headliners, located in Houston, Texas. The nostalgic video shows childhood clips of Beyoncé, clad in a pink tracksuit, wandering around the salon, while her mother, Tina Knowles, waved to the camera. Beyoncé then went on to reveal the brand name, "Cécred."

"There is power in community, and I saw that growing up the daughter of a salon owner," Beyoncé told Harper’s Bazaar in a 2021 interview. "I saw firsthand how a salon can be a sanctuary for women," she added. Beyoncé reflected on her experiences, stating, "I was exposed to so many kinds of entrepreneurial women in her salon. I saw firsthand how the ways we nurture and celebrate hair can directly impact our souls."

"I watched my mother nurture and heal those women in her salon, not just by making them look and feel beautiful but by talking with them, listening to them, and connecting with them," she said.

According to CNN Style, the trademark grants clearance for the company to produce a wide range of products, including hair care items, jewelry boxes, cosmetic bags, hair brushes and combs, pillowcases, electric hair styling tools, microneedle dermal rollers and Gua Sha tools, candles, and medicated hair care items such as vitamins and hair growth supplements. However, details on the brand and the SKUs are yet to be shared.

Beyoncé has ventured into the hair care industry at a time when others like Gabrielle Union have also launched their hair care line, "Flawless". Taraji P. Henson recently introduced her brand, "TPH." Moreover, several celebrities have established extension and wig brands, such as "GoNaked Hair" by Porsha Williams, known for her role on "Real Housewives of Atlanta."

Beyoncé's foray into the hair care market is a natural progression given her lifelong connection to the industry. In the Harper's Bazaar interview, she expressed, "I’ve seen how much Black women’s emotions are attached to our hair and beauty. The beauty industry does not always understand these emotions and what we need."

"I want to build a community where women of all races can communicate and share some of those secrets, so we can continue to support and take care of each other. I want to give women a space to feel their strength and tell their stories. That is power," the singer added.

Observers, however, had already anticipated Beyoncé's move after First Hawk Street filed a trademark application for Cécred with the federal government in 2021. Beyoncé confirmed this speculation on Instagram, stating, "Having learned so much on my hair journey, I’ve always dreamt of carrying on her legacy. I can’t wait for you to experience what I’ve been creating."

