Walmart Customer Shares Video About a Big Discount on a Vintage Cake; Netizens React

Discover how a Walmart customer's $17.98 vintage heart cake on TikTok wowed millions, sparking a trend of surprising bakery adventures!

At a time when food costs a lot more and people are living paycheck to paycheck, fetching a discount even at the local store feels like striking gold. That is the feeling that a Walmart customer has shared on TikTok after purchasing a vintage heart-shaped cake from the retail giant for a mere $17.98.

The user known as @Dynastinichelle on TikTok, resonated with millions with her video showcasing the birthday cake she purchased from Walmart.

"I ordered it Thursday morning and the cake was ready by Friday, around 2:30. Don’t spend that money on a cake. This cake was $17.98," Dynastinichelle exclaimed in her TikTok video, emphasizing the convenience and affordability of her Walmart bakery purchase.

The video quickly gained traction, amassing over 1.9 million views and 1,800 comments within a short span. As the excitement surrounding Dynastinichelle's Walmart cake discovery grew, other TikTok users began sharing their own Walmart bakery experiences, with some experiencing similar successes and others encountering surprises.

Sharing a very different experience, TikTok user Peyton Cimack (@peychimack) shared a video of their own Walmart birthday cake, which unfortunately turned out to be an epic fail. "Walmart wtf is this???" Cimack captioned the video, echoing the sentiments of many who have encountered unexpected mishaps in their bakery orders.

Dynastinichelle offered valuable advice to those seeking the perfect cake from Walmart, emphasizing the importance of providing clear instructions and references to the cake decorator. She suggested showing the decorator multiple videos to convey the desired design accurately, noting that specifying a heart shape may lead to a recommendation for an eight-inch cake due to ease of preparation. Despite occasional mishaps, many customers have shared positive experiences with Walmart's bakery services, contributing to a growing trend on TikTok of users showcasing their Walmart cake orders.

On TikTok, users were quick to react to Dynastinichelle's Walmart cake experience. One user, @FrenchOnionCoup, encouraged others to commend the Walmart employee for their exceptional effort, suggesting, "OK but like call corporate and give her a glowing review bc she went all out for you." @Dynastinichelle herself expressed her intention to further explore the decorator's talents, stating, "I’m going to go see her and see if she does free-lance work." Another user, @Productive Therapeutic Massage, anticipated the influx of Walmart cake fail videos but acknowledged Dynastinichelle's stroke of luck, remarking, "ready for the Walmart cake fail videos to start popping up." @Dynastinichelle confirmed the trend, acknowledging the duets of her video, saying, "Girl they have been dueting my video, but there’s been a few good ones too."

User @crybaby, who claimed to have decorated cakes at Walmart before, commended the decorator's skill, stating, "As someone who used to decorate at Walmart you got lucky! Someone who loves decorating did you so well bc most cakes won’t look like this lol." @Dynastinichelle expressed gratitude for the positive experience and hoped others would share the same, responding, "Thank you and I’m hoping everyone has this experience."

For more such content do follow @Dynastinichelle on TikTok.