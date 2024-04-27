Woman Reveals How Employers Berated Her for Inquiry on ‘Time Blindness’, Sparks Debate on Inclusivity

Sarah's experience underscores a broader issue of workplace inclusivity and understanding of neurodiversity.

In a recent TikTok video, user Sarah Trefren, known as @chaotic_philosopher, recounted a distressing job interview experience where she was reprimanded for asking about accommodations for time blindness. The incident has sparked debate over workplace inclusivity and the treatment of job seekers.

Sarah's TikTok video shed light on a disturbing encounter she had during an interview for a trade school. She described being yelled at by the interviewer after posing a "very reasonable question" about accommodations for individuals who struggle with time blindness, a symptom often associated with conditions like ADHD. "Interviews are nerve-wracking even at the best of times," Sarah explained in her video. "But I just got yelled at for asking a very reasonable question." During the interview, Sarah sought clarity on whether accommodations were available for those with time blindness issues. However, instead of addressing her query, the interviewer misconstrued her question and proceeded to berate her, claiming that accommodations for time blindness don't exist and that individuals who struggle with punctuality would never succeed in securing a job.

"It's worth noting 'time blindness' could be a symptom someone experiences if diagnosed with a condition such as ADHD," the video caption added. Sarah's experience underscores a broader issue of workplace inclusivity and understanding of neurodiversity. Time blindness, a common challenge for individuals with ADHD, can significantly impact a person's ability to manage schedules and adhere to punctuality norms and then, they're like, "Your stupid generation wants to destroy the workplace."

While Sarah was branded as "entitled" for her inquiry, she emphasized that challenging such dismissive attitudes was crucial in dismantling harmful employment culture. Her video prompted a flurry of responses, with viewers expressing support for Sarah and condemning the treatment she endured during the interview.

@Dj karchner commented, "Thanks for my little laugh of the day 'Accommodations for time blindness' that's a good one." @Chaotic Philosopher the Creator responded, stating, "Time blindness is a common part of ADHD, so no, it's not a disability itself. The world is so cold that everyone lacks basic empathy." @Parker added, "I have time blindness and I do a lot of prep to be on time. It’s our problem." On the other hand, @jcows12 expressed, "Lol early to bed, early to rise. It's called adulting. Time blindness...grow up honey. Millions of others can do it, you aren't special or above any 1."

@It’s Ms. shared a personal experience, saying, "Arriving at the emergency room with a heart attack but having to wait 45 minutes because the doctor has time blindness." This sparked various responses from users, with @Katie asking, "As someone with ADHD, what does time blindness look like? I’ve always just made extra efforts to be up and at work early so that I’m not late." @Lex chimed in, stating, "I also struggle with time blindness & stuff, but working in a hospital I realize how unrealistic it is, how the world can’t revolve around me, so yeah." Users like @nicolepatricefisc shared coping mechanisms, with her comment, "I struggle with time blindness so I accommodate myself by showing up 30 min early."

Questions about the condition arose, as @Staisha Sims queried, "What’s the difference between someone with time blindness and someone who just doesn’t put in the effort to be on time?" @Mae-Be expressed disbelief, exclaiming, "Time blindness??? Serious?!" Some users like @Jearrod Fountain, emphasized personal accountability, stating, "I have terrible time blindness too but it’s not anyone else’s problem but my own honestly. Some problems need accountability instead of accommodation." The conversation also touched on workplace implications, with @Bone thug imagining, "Imagine your boss paying you late because of 'time blindness'."

