ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / NEWS

Costco shopper issues warning after reading the fine print on Kirkland's chicken breast: 'It isn't...'

The TikTok creator claimed that it lacked a very important nutrient people sought from chicken.
PUBLISHED 9 HOURS AGO
Screenshots from the creator's video showing both products (Cover image source: TikTok/@fitxbella)
Screenshots from the creator's video showing both products (Cover image source: TikTok/@fitxbella)

A large number of American consumers rely on retail chains such as Walmart and Costco for their daily nutrition, coming from fresh produce and frozen meat. But in the past few months, things such as the threat of Listeria contamination in frozen meat at Costco and the quality of chicken nuggets at Walmart have shaken their trust. Now, a fitness influencer and TikTok creator called Bella (@fitxbella) has shared a video comparing frozen chicken and fresh chicken sold at Costco, calling the former a scam. She claimed that the seasoned frozen chicken had significantly less protein and a lot of fillers and water. 

Representative image of chicken breast (Image source: Unsplash/Photo by Philippe Zuber)
Representative image of chicken breast (Image source: Unsplash/Photo by Philippe Zuber)

In her video, the influencer, who has more than 30,000 followers on TikTok, compared "Sunrise Farms Frozen Chicken Breasts" and "Kirkland Signature Chicken Breasts." Holding up the box of frozen chicken first, Bella said that the product had only 19% protein. "So what's in the other 81%? You’re paying for mostly just water and fillers, which is just extra weight. It isn’t even contributing to your protein goals. If you’re grabbing these you might as well just be buying chicken-flavored ice cubes,” she suggested in her video. 

Screenshots showing the creator talking about Costco's frozen chicken (Image source: TikTok/@fitxbella)
Screenshots showing the creator talking about Costco's frozen chicken (Image source: TikTok/@fitxbella)

Coming to Kirkland's fresh chicken, Bella said that it was the product that people should buy. “Fresh, whole, chicken breast. No mystery fillers, no additives, and about 30 grams of protein per 100 grams of cooked chicken," she said, holding up the package. The influencer further claimed that the fresh chicken is better for those trying to lose body fat, and they shouldn't waste their money on low-protein water-injected chicken.

Screenshots showing the creator talking about fresh chicken (Image source: TikTok/@fitxbella)
Screenshots showing the creator talking about fresh chicken (Image source: TikTok/@fitxbella)

It seems like Bella was right about the protein content in chicken, since according to Healthline, about 100 grams of chicken contains between 24 and 32 grams of protein, depending on the cut. However, simply freezing chicken does not reduce the protein content, as per the USDA. Thus, the creator may as well be right about the fillers and water in the frozen chicken, as the reduced protein content in such products may be a result of adding water, fat, and other components, including residual carbs, to the chicken.

While the creator seemed to be right about her claims, her viewers seemed to disagree. "I disagree. They cook perfectly fine and they still have protein and are cheap," @gabrielbuns2 commented on the creator's video, referring to the frozen chicken product. "I disagree! I’ll only ever buy the frozen," another user, @krissymacgregor, added.

Screenshot of a comment disagreeing with the creator (Image source: TikTok/@tawnya2)
Screenshot of a comment disagreeing with the creator (Image source: TikTok/@tawnya2)

Many also claimed that the fresh chicken sold at Costco was no better. "The fresh ones have water injected as well. I did sous vide the fresh chicken one night and had to dump 6 ounces of water out of the bag. I didn’t even eat the chicken it was so gross," @mikeclayton09 mentioned. "The scam is you don't know how much water is injected into the fresh," @seanalogue claimed.

However, there was a section of viewers who agreed with the creator and thanked her for sharing the information. "This is good to know! I normally buy the frozen but it looks like I’ll be switching over! Thank you!" @bree.roe wrote.

@fitxbella chicken flavoured ice cubes or fresh chicken, your choice 🤪 #costco #nutrition #chicken ♬ original sound - bella // weightloss coach

 

For more updates and videos, follow Bella (@fitxbella)  on TikTok.

RELATED TOPICS COSTCO
MORE ON MARKET REALIST
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison pays big money for a guitar owned by a legendary musician
NEWS
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison pays big money for a guitar owned by a legendary musician
The guitar had been used for several iconic recordings with legendary musicians.
5 hours ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest tears up after expert revealed the real value of his $1,000 collage
NEWS
'Antiques Roadshow' guest tears up after expert revealed the real value of his $1,000 collage
Gbenga Akinnagbe was shocked to find out that his item was an art piece from the famous Titus Kaphar.
7 hours ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey throws his cards and screams after hearing contestant's answer
NEWS
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey throws his cards and screams after hearing contestant's answer
While the contestant didn't mean to be suggestive Harvey just couldn't help taking it that way.
8 hours ago
Costco shopper issues warning after reading the fine print on Kirkland's chicken breast: 'It isn't...'
COSTCO
Costco shopper issues warning after reading the fine print on Kirkland's chicken breast: 'It isn't...'
The TikTok creator claimed that it lacked a very important nutrient people sought from chicken.
9 hours ago
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison had to reject this guest's item because it could 'bankrupt the shop'
NEWS
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison had to reject this guest's item because it could 'bankrupt the shop'
While Harrison really wanted the rare treasure, he just couldn't take a chance with such a high price tag.
1 day ago
Walmart shopper buys watermelon that 'smelled really good' — then notices something quite odd
WALMART
Walmart shopper buys watermelon that 'smelled really good' — then notices something quite odd
The issue triggered speculation on social media, with many questioning Walmart's product quality.
1 day ago
Insiders claim Ken Jennings could be replaced as 'Jeopardy' host by another famous TV star
NEWS
Insiders claim Ken Jennings could be replaced as 'Jeopardy' host by another famous TV star
The rising star of the show's Prime Video spinoff could take over as the full time host.
3 days ago
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison refused to pay $500k for Pokemon cards — now it's worth $5 million
NEWS
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison refused to pay $500k for Pokemon cards — now it's worth $5 million
Rick who couldn't tell the difference between Pokemon and Charizard lost out on a deal of a life.
3 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest says 'holy cannoli' after expert revealed the value of his rusty signboard
NEWS
'Antiques Roadshow' guest says 'holy cannoli' after expert revealed the value of his rusty signboard
The guest later happily gave it away for free to a Folk Americana Roots Hall of Fame collection.
3 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest struggles to breathe after expert revealed the real value of his $250 cane
NEWS
'Antiques Roadshow' guest struggles to breathe after expert revealed the real value of his $250 cane
The guest had stumbled into the rare artifact online and didn't have to shell out a lot for it.
4 days ago
Ken Jennings finally answers that one question 'Jeopardy' fans never stop asking him: 'How many...'
NEWS
Ken Jennings finally answers that one question 'Jeopardy' fans never stop asking him: 'How many...'
Jennings answered the question that was making the rounds on social media for quite some time.
4 days ago
Ryan Seacrest asks 'Wheel of Fortune' player 'how did you do that' after her incredible puzzle solve
NEWS
Ryan Seacrest asks 'Wheel of Fortune' player 'how did you do that' after her incredible puzzle solve
While her letter picks gave her just one clue, Angie nailed the final puzzle in seconds.
5 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' player misses out on $40,000 after failing to solve a rather easy puzzle
NEWS
'Wheel of Fortune' player misses out on $40,000 after failing to solve a rather easy puzzle
While the player wasn't too bothered with the loss, fans didn't seem to let it go.
5 days ago
'Family Feud' studio audience joins Steve Harvey in roasting player over his hilarious blunder
NEWS
'Family Feud' studio audience joins Steve Harvey in roasting player over his hilarious blunder
This wasn't the first time that a contestant made a fool of himself on the show.
6 days ago
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison pays big money for a guitar that is part of rock 'n' roll history
NEWS
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison pays big money for a guitar that is part of rock 'n' roll history
Even the stingy star of the show, Rick Harrison couldn't resist paying top dollar for the item.
6 days ago
Barbara Corcoran steals a deal from Kevin O'Leary on 'Shark Tank': 'I want to save you from this guy'
NEWS
Barbara Corcoran steals a deal from Kevin O'Leary on 'Shark Tank': 'I want to save you from this guy'
Kevin O'Leary's deal did offer more capital but didn't align with Strauss's goals.
7 days ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey throws away his cards after hearing a player's unexpected answer
NEWS
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey throws away his cards after hearing a player's unexpected answer
Harvey was waiting for a long time for someone to give that answer.
Apr 18, 2025
'Antiques Roadshow' guest simply refuses to believe his wife's $50 dress could be worth a fortune
NEWS
'Antiques Roadshow' guest simply refuses to believe his wife's $50 dress could be worth a fortune
All the guest could say was, "I am never going to be able to talk to my wife again."
Apr 17, 2025
Costco shopper buys a pack of granola bars and claims there's a hidden detail: 'I think I see it...'
COSTCO
Costco shopper buys a pack of granola bars and claims there's a hidden detail: 'I think I see it...'
The TikTok creator claimed that the brand is trying to gain attention, but some viewers disagree.
Apr 16, 2025
A Jimi Hendrix guitar showed up on 'Pawn Stars' and even $600,000 wasn’t enough to seal the deal
NEWS
A Jimi Hendrix guitar showed up on 'Pawn Stars' and even $600,000 wasn’t enough to seal the deal
Harris made a last ditch attempt for the 'Holy Grail' item but it didn't go as he expected it to.
Apr 16, 2025