Privacy Policy Terms of Use
Woman issues warning about ordering from Temu after what happened to her credit card details

Online shopping has increased convenience but opened doors for scammers as well.
PUBLISHED 3 HOURS AGO
Screenshots showing TikTok user Dimples Queen describing the fraud she suffered due to Temu. (Cover image source: TikTok | @dimplesqueennini)
Over the years Temu has garnered a lot of trust from its customers when it comes to providing products at affordable rates. Cheap products and its easy user interface drew thousands to the website and offered them satisfactory service. But for the past several months, the platform’s reputation has taken a tumble due to blunders. Back in August, TikTok user Dimples Queen (@dimplesqueennini) posted a video stating that the platform stole her personal information. Today, it has well more than a million views.

She explained that her credit card details were stolen after she had purchased products from Temu. Thankfully, American Express was quick to help her out and was in the process of refunding the charges. “American Express was trying to contact me about fraudulent charges,” she had said. The company listed on the charge was unknown to Dimples Queen but it had a helpline number available.

@dimplesqueennini I deleted the Temu app and I’m back to Nike, Zara and Fashion Nova lol. Please be careful when shopping online. Thank you to @American Express for catching the charges right away and refunding me my money. #temu #temuscam #fyp #stolenidentity #horrorstory #storytime ♬ original sound - Dimples Queen

 

Anyone would be tempted to call the number and demand an explanation and a refund. However, Dimples Queen was smart enough to understand that even that was a scam. “I think it’s funny that they listed a phone number to give them a call back,” she said. “I absolutely did not call them.” The creator is not the only one who felt cheated after using Temu. There were many others like her.

This allowed the creator to spread awareness not just about Temu but also about the dangers of shopping online. “My friend China also sent me an article that says Temu is selling your information to the dark web,” she added. One way of avoiding such frauds, as per Dimples Queen, was to use “buy now, pay later” apps like Afterpay and Klarna.

Screenshot showing another user revealing her unsatisfactory experience with Temu. (Image credit: TikTok | @dimplesqueennini)
People in the comments section sympathized with the creator and it just goes to show just how many people have been somehow affected by the demerits of online shopping. “Klarna. PayPal. I have never used my actual credit cards with Temu or SHEIN,” one user commented. “That's why I use vanilla gift cards,” quipped another. “I always use afterpay or Klarna. Never ever using a personal card like that,” a third user commented as per The Daily Dot.

While getting your personal details stolen is one of the biggest inconveniences that can happen to an online shopper, Temu has been disappointing customers in other ways as well. For example, taking their money and delivering faulty products. That’s what happened to TikToker Neta Murphy (@froginahatgirl).

@froginahatgirl

Pls explain temu

♬ original sound - froginahatgirl

 

She had received a cute croissant lamp as a gift which she left out in the open and left for work. Little did she expect there to be an ant infestation when she came back. It turned out that the lamp was made from an actual croissant and covered in resin. Murphy even took a bite out of it to prove her point, which some of her commenters could not believe.

“I came home from work … and there was, like, hundreds of ants underneath it,” she said as per The Daily Dot. “I was like, ‘Why the f*ck would ants want a fake croissant?’ And, like, I’m almost wondering if this is a f*cking literal real croissant covered in resin.”

For more such content follow Dimples Queen (@dimplesqueennini) on TikTok

