Hackers Spin a Web Using Spiderman Actor Tom Holland's Social Media Account for Crypto Scam

If you come across a post from "Spider-Man" actor Tom Holland promoting a cryptocurrency or NFT program on social media, it's best to not click that link.

Be it through hacking or through the use of technology such as deepfake, impersonating celebrities is the easiest way to lure victims towards scams and this method has been employed increasingly by crypto scammers. This nefarious activity has raised alarm on social media platforms as famous names are too getting caught up in scams promoting cryptocurrency. It doesn't matter if they're actors or musicians, everyone is vulnerable to these cybercriminals. Recently, on Tuesday, April 16, fans speculated that the crypto scammers had hacked the Marvel superstar Tom Holland's account. The actor who has been constantly talked about being inactive on social media, caught his fans by surprise when he posted about cryptocurrency, confusing his 7.1 million followers.

The actor in his tweet appeared to announce a partnership with @Binance for the launch of Spiderverse. The tweet also included a link to a Spider-Verse-themed website called spiderverse.app and asked fans to sign up to get early access to $SPIDER coin and Spiderverse NFTs. The tweet was pretty strange to come from Holland's account as he has neither been involved nor ever talked about cryptocurrencies. Post the incident and the hype, the tweets have been deleted and Holland hasn't been active on social media since then leaving users in dismay. Notably, the official Binance account didn't mention any partnership with Holland on its social media handle.

The hacker additionally shared an absurd upside-down photo of a curly-haired person, with the caption, “Would you kiss me while I hang from my web xxx,” referring to the iconic upside-down kiss from the original Tobey Maguire-led "Spider-Man" flick. The majority of Holland's fans were outraged and asked the actor as well as X to take down the tweet to save people from this scam. Other users have also been advised to refrain from clicking on any link if they come across a post from "Spider-Man" actor Tom Holland promoting a cryptocurrency or NFT program on social media.

It seemed like Tom Holland's account had been hacked as part of a crypto scam. The actor doesn't usually post about stuff like cryptocurrencies, and it was a clear sign that something wasn't right. Following the hack, fans were pretty enraged while some amusingly commented, “How do you hack Tom Holland’s Twitter account and make the stupidest tweets ever instead of having your chance to fake tease 'Spider-Man 4' and go crazy?”

A section of his fans were pretty upset as due to the alleged hacking, Holland was not able to extend his support for his co-star Francesca Amewudah-Rivers. The actor faced racism and bullying online because of her role alongside Holland in the West End play of "Romeo and Juliet." One fan said, "Tom Holland got hacked, and this is how we can get him to return online and support his co-star." Another person wrote, "Tom Holland, there's someone using your account!" Someone else joked, "Tom Holland is hardly ever online, so he might not even realize he's been hacked until later." Another user wrote: “Okay, nvm Tom Holland was hacked, he is redeemed. Really thought we lost another man to disappointment!”