Former President Donald Trump said that his daughter Ivanka and son-in-law Jared Kushner will not be part of his administration if he wins the 2024 presidential elections, Trump told Fox News. Trump said that he feels that the last presidential run was "enough for the family" because it was "too painful."

"My family’s been through hell. I mean, they have – Eric, my son, who’s a fine boy. You know him very well. He’s a fine young man, a good student, good everything, comes in. We’re doing beautifully. Then I decide to run for president. I mean, I don’t think anybody in the world in history has ever had more subpoenas sent to him," he said, per New York Post.

Back in December 2022, Trump disclosed on Truth Social, the social media platform he founded, "Contrary to Fake News reporting, I never asked Jared or Ivanka to be part of the 2024 Campaign for President. In fact, specifically asked them not to do it - too mean and nasty with the Fake & Corrupt News and having to deal with some absolutely horrendous SleazeBags in the world of politics and beyond. There has never been anything like this “ride” before, and they should not be further subjected to it."

Ivanka Trump had to shut down her clothing brand in July 2018 to work full-time as a White House advisor. In November 2022, Ivanka said in a statement that this time around she would prioritize her young children and the private life they are creating as a family. She added, "While I will always love and support my father, going forward I will do so outside the political arena. I am grateful to have had the honor of serving the American people and will always be proud of many of our administration’s accomplishments."

Did Ivanka Trump And Jared Kushner Really Make $640 Million When Trump Was Prez?

The pair were accused on Twitter of making more than half a billion dollars during their term in the White House. The tweet gained reactions with more than 17,000 people engaging with the post which said that Kushner made an additional $2 billion from the Saudi Crown Prince for covering up Jamal Khashoggi's murder.

Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump made $640 million while “working” in daddy Trump’s administration, and after leaving the White House, Kushner got $2 billion from Saudi Crown Prince MBS for covering up Jamal Khashoggi’s murder.



That is what corruption looks like. Not some laptop. — Andrea Junker (@Strandjunker) July 14, 2022

Per Newsweek, these figures are exaggerated to quite an extent. A report by Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington said that Kushner and Ivanka made $172 million to $640 million in outside income. The article also says that it's difficult to estimate the actual amount as the "income is sometimes reported in broad ranges and covers four months of income before Ivanka Trump officially joined her father's administration and nearly one month before Kushner joined in."

Jared Kushner is the son of a renowned real estate developer Charles Kushner who ended up in prison for his financial crimes, as reported by Biography. The two met in 2007 via their mutual friends. Following a brief break up which allegedly happened because of religious differences, the two decided to tie the knot in 2009. They have distanced themselves from the spotlight ever since their exit from the White House and settled in a Miami high-rise as they wait for their new mansion to be built on a private island nearby.

The combined net worth of the power couple is around $1.1 billion. Their roles at the White House were officially unpaid, but the two reportedly made a lot in outside income during their term. Their financial disclosure forms show most of their revenue comes from the couple’s investment portfolios, per Refinery 29. Kushner's wealth comes from his position with his family's real estate business called Kushner Companies which he has looked after for more than 10 years now.

On the other hand, most of Ivanka's wealth comes from her 7.5 % ownership stake in the Trump International Hotel in Washington DC, as per Forbes.

