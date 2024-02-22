KSI Faces Crypto Storm: Allegations of 'Pump and Dump' Schemes Spark Controversy

Renowned YouTuber and music artist Olajide Olayinka Williams Olatunji, aka KSI, finds himself at the center of a crypto scheme, with accusations surfacing about his involvement in alleged "pump and dump" scams. Speculations arose when KSI, known for his crypto-related activities, reopened his X account, dormant since November 2022. Crypto investigators Coffeezilla and ZachXBT scrutinized the YouTuber's account activity, particularly a tweet from March 2022 where he hinted at his XCAD holdings looking favorable, raising concerns about potential market manipulation.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by | Smith Collection

Also Read: Uber Drivers Accused of Tricking Riders With ‘Automatic Tip’ Scam

The controversy deepened as on-chain sleuth ZachXBT revealed screenshots of KSI's X account discussing the XCAD token from two years prior. Transactions displayed an apparent sell-off of $850,000 worth of XCAD tokens shortly after his "HodlGang" tweet, fueling suspicions of coordinated token dumping.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KSI (@ksi)

In recent years, KSI has faced criticism for similar instances, including a tweet in March 2021 where he lauded NFT tokens and subsequently sold $349,000 worth of ERN shortly after expressing bullish sentiments. Crypto investigator Coffeezilla labeled the hip-hop artist's actions as a "pump and dump" scheme, questioning the ethicality of publicly advocating one position while privately taking the opposite action.

Despite KSI's defense, Coffeezilla argued that such conduct, successful or not, falls under market manipulation. Fans knew that the YouTuber's statements often triggered opposite market reactions. Moreover, his strategic move to sell XCAD gains and invest in Luna, resulting in a significant loss, added complexity to the narrative.

Also Read: If You Had Invested $1,000 in Nvidia 10 Years Ago, Here's the Return You'd See Today

While some fans rallied behind KSI, others accused him of deceiving his followers. Speculation arose about the influence of his friendship with fellow YouTuber Logan Paul, entangled in a class-action lawsuit over an NFT collection. Paul's involvement in CryptoZoo, facing allegations of a rug pull, made the situation worse.

Also Read: California couple lost $160,000 in a Business Email Compromise Scam, Know More

Notably, KSI and Paul's partnership extends beyond YouTube, including their joint venture, Prime Hydration, a drinks company with major sponsorships in the sports world. The collaboration also involved a Super Bowl LVII commercial and sponsorships with soccer giants FC Barcelona, Bayern Munich, and Arsenal.

XCAD founder came out and shutdown Coffeezilla’s claim that KSI pumped and dumped ‼️



🗣️: ‘He’s an active XCAD investor and believer, he has bought more than sold’ pic.twitter.com/hTca2jCZYM — KSI NEWS (@ksinews_) February 15, 2024

Despite the allegations, Oliver Bell, founder of the Xcad Network, defended KSI, emphasizing the YouTuber's right to sell his token and asserting his significant contributions to the network. Responding to the allegations of a pump-and-dump scheme, KSI dismissed them, emphasizing his financial stability and the unnecessary nature of scamming.

In a livestream, he mockingly addressed Coffeezilla's multiple videos on the topic, stating he had declined numerous lucrative deals and didn't need to resort to scamming. He laughed off the accusations, highlighting the amount mentioned in one instance, and thanked his fans for their continued support.

"I wish I was an evil genius that would pump and dump at the right time because at least then people would say I had some wit about me. Reality is, I was just sh** at crypto," KSI said. Furthermore, the YouTuber also playfully speculated about Coffeezilla's motives, suggesting rent payment concerns.

More from MARKETREALIST

Kylian Mbappe Set For Staggering World-Record Signing-On Fee At Real Madrid

Intel and Microsoft Team Up For Custom Chip Deal Worth Over $15 Billion