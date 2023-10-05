Name Logan Paul Net Worth $75 Million Gender Male DOB April 1, 1995 Age 28 Years Nationality United States of America Profession Youtuber, Boxer, Podcaster

As an American YouTuber, boxer, internet personality, and actor, Logan Paul boasts a net worth of $75 million, per Celebrity Net Worth. Currently, he commands a substantial audience with over 23.6 million followers on his YouTube channel. Notably, he has been among the highest-paid YouTubers globally, enjoying annual personal income that has consistently surpassed $20 million at different points in time.

Apart from YouTube, Logan Paul operates the highly profitable merchandise company Maverick Apparel. Impressively, within its initial nine months, Maverick raked in over $40 million in sales.

How much does Logan Paul make annually?

Paul's earnings over the years are as follows: $12.5 million in 2016, $12 million in 2017, $14.5 million in 2018, $10 million in 2019, and a notable increase to $18 million in 2021. Between September 2022 and September 2023, he earned $20 million.

Boxing match with Floyd Mayweather

On June 6, 2021, Logan Paul and Floyd Mayweather engaged in a professional boxing match. Paul secured a deal entitling him to a $250,000 base salary and 10% of pay-per-view profits while Mayweather received a $10 million appearance fee and 50% of pay-per-view profits. Despite Paul's claim of a $20 million minimum and Floyd's assertion of over $50 million, the reality revealed earnings of approximately $5.25 million for Paul and an estimated $35 million for Mayweather as the fight was bought by around one million viewers.

KSI boxing matches

Logan Paul and KSI, known for their intense rivalry, held a highly publicized pay-per-view boxing match on August 25, 2018, touted as "the biggest internet event in history." The first bout drew 2.25 million live viewers, with 1 million on pay-per-view and approximately 1.2 million illegally streaming on Twitch. The pay-per-view sales reached 1.3 million, generating about $13 million. It's estimated that both Paul and KSI earned around $2 million each from the match. In their November 9, 2019 rematch, guaranteed a minimum of $900,000 each, their total earnings likely exceeded $3 million.

YouTube

Logan Paul started on Vine, and his early compilation video garnered over four million views in its first week on YouTube in April 2014. Swiftly growing to four million Vine followers, he landed paid partnerships with HBO, Pepsi, and Virgin Mobile. Ranking 10th in Vine influence in 2015, his short videos earned him substantial income. Transitioning to YouTube after Vine's closure, Paul now boasts nearly six billion video views, with 23.6 million subscribers on YouTube, 26 million on Instagram, and 15 million on Facebook.

In October 2017, Logan Paul purchased a home for $6.55 million, initially listed at $8.5 million. Spanning over 30,000 square feet with 14 rooms, he later sold it in April 2022 for $7.4 million, and the buyer was Machine Gun Kelly. Subsequently, Paul spent the past few years residing in Puerto Rico, leasing a mansion within the Ritz-Carlton private gated community valued at over $13 million. In 2019, Paul invested $1 million in an 80-acre property named Fobes Ranch, situated in the San Jacinto Mountains, approximately two hours east of downtown Los Angeles. Notably, Fobes Ranch had historical significance as the former residence of Harvard professor-turned LSD producer Timothy Leary during the 1960s. Leary, along with a group of surfers from Laguna Beach known as the "Brotherhood of Eternal Love," used the property for manufacturing LSD.

Instagram 26.8 million followers Twitter 6.8 million followers YouTube 23.6 million subscribers

Logan Paul moved to an estate in Encino in the fall of 2017. In July 2018, Paul confirmed his relationship with actress Chloe Bennet, which reportedly began a year prior. Unfortunately, the couple parted ways in September of the same year. By May 2020, Logan Paul was dating model Josie Canseco, and in June 2020, he surprised her with horses after a little disagreement, as shown in his YouTube video "I Bought My Girlfriend A Horse." Fast forward to 2022, Paul started dating model Nina Agdal, and their relationship reached a significant milestone with an engagement announcement in July 2023.

FAQs

What percentage of Prime does Logan Paul own?

Logan Paul owns approximately 20% of Prime Hydration.

Who is Logan Paul's wife?

Logan Paul is not married, but he is engaged to model Nina Agdal.

