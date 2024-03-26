Server Declines $300 Tip, Asks Manager If He Could Split With Crew; Internet In Disbelief

A worker at a restaurant has broken TikTok after refusing a $300 tip and calling on his manager to ask if he could split it among the rest of their crew. While Little Caesars is a popular pizza chain in the US, it is also one of those places that doesn’t allow workers to accept tips. Thus, it has enraged a debate on social media with people commenting on what the staff should have done to get the tips. Meanwhile, the tipper, Raymonte (@bdtrelilbrother), who was in for some 'Crazy Bread’, revealed that he was a former employee and knew how hard it is to work at the place.

In a video that amassed over 1.4 million views, Raymonte said he wanted to express his gratitude for the hard work of the employees. He starts by saying “How’s it going, sir? Do you have one of the Crazy Puffs?” he asked. Then after the worker says, “No,” Raymonte goes on to offer a generous tip anyway saying that he used to work at Little Caesars, so he knows how hectic it gets. He then tries to give the employee $300 in cash.

Image Source: TikTok | @bdtrelilbrother

However, the employee seems a bit hesitant to accept the tip. The worker then calls over his manager “Marina” and asks if they could split the generous tip with the rest of the crew.

The manager appears to be shocked and shakes her head looking at the worker. To this Raymonte says, “Exactly. I told you supposed to put it in your pocket.” The video then skips to Raymonte eating his order at home.

Image Source: TikTok | @bdtrelilbrother

He then explained that the worker couldn’t accept the tip as it was not allowed. “What pizza place doesn’t allow people to get a tip? That isn’t right at all,” Raymonte remarked. He then ended the video by sharing a positive review of the new “Crazy Puffs”.

The actions of the worker left the viewers baffled as they couldn’t believe that someone would reject such a nice tip. Many viewers who worked at similar places with no tipping policy said that they would’ve taken it anyway.

Image Source: TikTok | @bdtrelilbrother

Meanwhile, several other viewers had plenty of suggestions for the worker who could’ve made a generous amount. One of the viewers said the worker should have asked Raymonte to come outside and take the tip. However, another user pointed out that the worker was simply trying to not get fired.

Image Source: TikTok | @bdtrelilbrother

The content creator also said that he forgot that Little Caesars doesn’t allow tips saying, “It was the worst job I ever had.” He continued his rant by adding that he had to wait for his holiday pay, and they got only one break, and they weren’t allowed to eat any food. This was echoed by one of the viewers who worked at the place. The viewer said they were given to eat expired pizzas and that too in a limited time before getting back to work. Another Little Caesars worker added that they made only $8 while working for the pizza place, so, the $300 would’ve gone straight to their pocket.

Image Source: TikTok | @bdtrelilbrother

