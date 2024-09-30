ECONOMY & WORK
Tyler Perry has bizarre take on how to split bills in relationships and women have a lot to say

Perry's comments about splitting bills and the women being the breadwinner did not go down well with many.
UPDATED 33 MINUTES AGO
Cover image source: Tyler Perry attends Radio Andy with host Bevy Smith at SiriusXM Studios | Getty Images | Photo by Slaven Vlasic

Power dynamics in a relationship can be very delicate in a modern marriage. The climate has grown increasingly sensitive over time. Billionaire media mogul Tyler Perry faced backlash when he commented on relationship roles and power dynamics among African-American couples. Perry shared his opinion on an episode of the podcast "Keep It Positive, Sweetie" with actor Crystal Hayslett.

While speaking on love and relationships, Perry spoke about the financial dynamics of modern relationships. Before elaborating, Perry said, "I might get in trouble for saying this."

He then said, “In our society right now, black women are making a lot more money, for the most part, than Black men." He said if such women can find love, and if that man is good to them, loves them, and honors them and the house, it is okay for him to make less money. 

" [if he] does what he can … because his gift might not be your gift, that is okay. That’s not somebody that’s beneath you. That’s somebody who came to love you at your worth," Perry said. 

He then added, "As long as he's secure in himself to know that, 'Yep, she makes most of the money, all I can pay is the light bill.' As long as she's comfortable enough to say, 'I'm gonna cover the mortgage and all the other stuff' ... that's fine."

Perry explained  that this may be a "hard" concept for some because people have set high standards and expectations.

"But when you talk about just someone to love and support you, I know people whose men can’t touch what they make, but when you see them together? That love, that support, that ‘I got you, babe,’ it’s a beautiful thing," he said in the podcast. 

 

While this was just an excerpt from the nearly hour-and-a-half interaction, it was enough to offend thousands of users on social media. Several viewers took to X (formerly Twitter) to express outrage over Perry's comments. 

Users argued that Perry, who is an incredibly rich man, should encourage men to step up instead of encouraging women to settle.

"Why doesn't a rich black man like Tyler Perry share knowledge, insight, & tips with black men to position themselves to be better providers? Always asking black women to adjust & accommodate to a patriarch system we didn't create & is designed against us is insane to me," wrote user @Skorpeeyo5. 

Another user, @docsloosechange suggested, "No one should be surprised by this. look at the types of movies he makes. Tyler Perry can’t tell me to s#!t about relationships"

On the other hand, some women also came in defense of Perry as well. "So true. I make more than my husband does and at the beginning, it bothered him a lot. I make it my business to make sure he always knows regardless he is still the head of our household and the father figure and a man in my and our kid's lives. He’s awesome in every way," wrote user @yeseniaRNLatina. 

While the storm has died down, it sure left a mark on social media.

