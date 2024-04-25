Why This Woman Walked Out of Hotel Cleaning Job in 27 Minutes

She talked about how she was accompanied by three to four young ladies and was shocked to see their style of working.

Housekeepers cut corners when it comes to cleaning a hotel room quite often and the debate surrounding this has been prevalent on social media, especially after the pandemic. This was recognized by a TikTok creator who shared that she quit the hotel cleaning job after she found that they were not taking their jobs seriously. All this happened within just 27 minutes, and she was out of the job by the 28th minute. TikTok creator Laugh Track (@tallandfunny1982) said that she simply stayed at the job for 27 minutes because of the things they were doing in the name of cleaning.

TikTok | tallandfunny1982

"They explained to me the job, and I decided I was going to take the job," the creator said. "It was an executive, the person over the housekeepers at this specific hotel here in Gwinnett County. This was years ago, I had just moved here around 13 to 14 years ago."

She then recalled how an employee said that since she ranks higher than the other workers she needed to know the protocol. The woman then proceeded to show them what to do as they went to clean a room. "I love to clean, let’s do it," she told her co-workers, but three things happened in those 27 minutes. She talked about how she was accompanied by three to four young ladies and was shocked to see their style of working. “I’m gathering materials, you need gloves, bleach, and I’m like OK we’re going to get it," she said. "She said, ‘No, no, no.' When she said no, I knew it was going to be some BS," the creator added.

After this, the woman went to the bathroom, and as she prepared to spray some bleach, another woman came and stopped her. "She got some tape and she wrapped the tape around her hand and she started patting the floor to get all the debris and stuff," she said. "She cut the tape off and threw it in the trash. She sprayed the room and then said, ‘Bathroom is clean. I said, “Oh s—," the creator added.

Moreover, the cleaning of the bed was also unimpressive, to say the least. The creator said that the bed looked like someone slept in it. She talked about how she put her gloves on to take the sheet off the bed and was stopped by one of her fellow housekeepers.

betrue2youtoo | TikTok

"Oh no," the other housekeepers told the creator who knew that she was in for more shocks. The housekeeper "picked up a vacuum and vacuumed across the sheets. Slid her hand across the sheets, and made the bed back up." The TikTok creator was shocked to see their working style and said she really "wanted to slap the s--- out of everybody." The last straw was when she saw the other housekeeper clean the cups. One of them simply filled one cup with water and a bit of soap and tried to clean the cups in a "weird way."

BabyRuth73 | TikTok

"I said, 'Oh OK. I grabbed my jacket, it was on the back of one of the chairs, and my keys were in my pocket," the creator said. "I put my jacket on, walked past them, clocked out, and walked out of the door," she said at the end of the video.

Many in the comment section were as disappointed as the creator, with one user Rhea writing, "They are SO LAZY!!!! Working hospitality is the reason I'm *that* guest that asks for fresh clean linen when I check in" while another writes, "I quit before I got hired. I was in the waiting room to be interviewed. Didn’t feel it and left ."

For more such content, you can follow (@tallandfunny1982) on TikTok.