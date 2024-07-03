Why this woman quit her delivery driver job on the second day

The company reportedly showcases the jobs as flexible part-time opportunities that allow people to earn extra income.

A TikTok video has gone viral in which a woman shares how she quit her Amazon delivery job on the second day itself. In the minute-long video, Rianna Divine said that she had a mental breakdown and didn't even make one trip before she turned the van around and drove it back. Divine titled the video 'I'm just a girl' with captions on it throughout that read: "I just quit my second day as an Amazon driver."

"I don't know what in my mind thought I was going to be able to be a motherf*****g Amazon Delivery driver," she said.

TikTok | @riannadivine

"B***h I just had a whole mental breakdown, girl I didn't even make one trip b***h. Didn't even make one trip. I just quit on the spot. "B***h I drove that big ass truck back around and told them like 'yeah baby, I'm sorry, I quit, this is just not for me' b***h," she added. She then says people are only paying "$18.75 to drive a big ass truck with a thousand packages in there in 100-degree heat and he's like 'Okay, you get three hours overtime pay', b***h you are crazy," she says.

"Baby, for all the girlies that are on here that are Amazon delivery drivers, y'all are some strong b*****s and I salute y'all because I can't do it," the creator added.

People in the comment section were divided on the matter. "Baby, for all the girlies that are on here that are Amazon delivery drivers, y'all are some strong b*****s and I salute y'all because I can't do it," one comment read.

Source: GettyImages | David McNew Stringer

Another comment talked about their experience, "Man, you ain’t lying I do Amazon Flex, I had two blocks yesterday. I was so burned from the sun, I canceled that 2nd block...Need to find another way to make side money."

As per AP News, a lot of Amazon drivers have filed legal claims against Amazon. As per the report, two law firms spearheading the action said that about 15,860 Amazon Flex drivers have submitted arbitration claims with the American American Arbitration Association, where 453 similar cases are already being litigated.

The company reportedly showcases the jobs as flexible part-time opportunities that allow people to earn extra income. However, the complaints made by drivers in California, Illinois, and Massachusetts, said that the company has rules that limit the amount of control companies can exert over independent contractors. They demand the drivers should be classified as Amazon employees instead of independent contractors, based on current laws in the three states.

Amazon's workforce is reportedly made of driving workforce from independent contractors and third-party businesses allowing the company to avoid unionization, this has angered the workforce who are now taking legal action.

If these Flex drivers become Amazon employees, it would allow them to collect unpaid wages because Amazon only pays them for a pre-determined number of hours regardless of how long it takes to complete deliveries. It would also allow them to get overtime pay if they work more than 40 hours a week and get reimbursements for work-related expenses, such as gas costs and vehicle wear and tear.