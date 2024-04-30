Man Calls out Goodwill Store Manager for Blowing off Needy Person; Triggers Online Outrage

Money received through donations is supposed to reach those in need through schemes in the form of free meals among other things, but malicious elements within the chain could deprive society of these benefits. Highlighting one such case where proceeds for charity are being used for personal gains, a TikToker @big6oyace posted his first video that amassed 281.3K likes by focusing on how a Goodwill store orchestrates a scam in the name of donations. He starts the video by saying, "I am ashamed of living in the United States as people are becoming too selfish." The user was out to shop at a Goodwill store to save money at a time when rising costs have forced people to live paycheck to paycheck.

He continued to add that, "I was just in line with a cart and saw a man ahead of me who looked either homeless or struggling with his purchase." The man then went up to the manager and asked him if there was something he could help with. Since the man was short 50-75 cents, the manager blew him off and asked him to get out of the line. This infuriated the TikTok user and he captioned his video, "#BoycottingGoodwill Over $0.75." He later clarified that he helped the man and paid for what he needed. But the whole incident shook the viewers who now feel that by donating to Goodwill, they are participating in a scam rather than helping those in need.

@Lesli Clarkson commented, "I absolutely agree! It is ridiculous! I have stuff piled up to have a yard sale or give away because I don't want to give anything to Goodwill!" @Lisa Narvell added, "A couple of years ago, I watched a guy in front of me count out his change. He was still 52 cents short & they wouldn’t make the sell. I paid the 52 cents." @Vintage With Michelle mentioned, "Trying googling other thrift stores in your area. My area has a thrift store run by a church that does help those in need. Homeless and poor get a voucher to shop for certain items each year." @NNEK wrote, "Goodwill is the biggest scam perpetrated on this country in over a century."

@amymoe925 commented, "Yesss!! I agree with you! Not to mention their prices are higher than Walmart where you can get the item NEW! Thank you for sharing & caring." @gabygardner13 revealed, "I stopped donating to and buying from Goodwill when they went from being a non-profit to being for-profit and the CEO gave himself a $13 million bonus." @Gil agreed saying, "When they ask you like to round your change all of us must say No! Please help to stop making them free money. Some items are priced so high".

Viewers in the comment section came out in support of the user and joined the #BoycottGoodwill. They shared their own experience of donations where the Goodwill store even asked them to round off the amount as they believe in 'the more, the better' which is deceptive.

