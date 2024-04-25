Customer Calls Out Server for Adding Unwarranted Tip to Bill After Providing Free Drinks

She said the waitress told them they didn't have to pay for the drinks and could just leave a bigger tip instead.

Tipping has gained a lot of attention in recent years, in part because many employees rely on tips for their income. Whether they work in a restaurant, a hair salon, or a cab, gratuities typically account for a majority of their pay. As a result, some employees, such as waiters and waitresses, experiment to increase their tips. However, occasionally things go awry as demonstrated by the woman who posted her story on TikTok. On TikTok, she goes by the handle @sunnyjunnyy, and she described how her server's "trick" turned out to be theft. She felt that it wasn't right, so she decided to discuss it with her supervisor.

The customer recalled receiving complimentary drinks from her waitress at a seafood buffet on multiple visits. Initially, she didn't think much of it, understanding that servers often give free drinks to boost tips. However, later she became aware that something wasn't quite right. Having worked in the sector for years, she was aware of this strategy and had witnessed it before. Giving out a free drink or two is normal, but what the waitress was doing seemed different and not okay. Although servers sometimes employ creative methods to increase their income, this particular server's approach was questionable.

For many servers, tips can account for as much as 60% of their take-home pay. They thus experiment with different strategies to engage clients and get higher tips.

While some servers work hard to satisfy their patrons, many only want to make ends meet. And you can understand that perfectly. Users on TikTok questioned this waitress' practices after watching the video.

One lady (@Andi) who has been a server for 11 years said she has never seen anything like this before.

One viewer ( @Rich Panda) also noticed how this would be stealing from both the restaurant and the customers.

These tactics are usually harmless and just part of the restaurant business. But what this server did, crossed the line. The same server who waited for her last time at the restaurant gave them complimentary drinks once more and demanded a big tip. This time though the client declined. She had visited the restaurant numerous times previously and each time, she had been served by the same waitress who would routinely comp drinks and request larger tips. The client would have tipped more normally, but this time she felt uneasy about the server's expectations. She experienced pressure as though the payment was already due. She never asked for free beverages. She spoke with her girlfriend about the event in the hopes that it wouldn't occur again, but regrettably, it did. The customer observed that the server targeted young people and provided poor service with a rude attitude. The customer's friend was offended by the server's behavior after seeing the bill. So, this time, after the woman comped all the alcohol, they decided to leave a “more normal tip.” “It was $60, we split the bill for the food. We both gave her $15 for a tip.”

The server didn't end there. The woman found that a $25 gratuity had been added to her bill without her consent. They didn't leave a big tip, so she thought the waitress was trying to help herself to one, so she decided to act. She informed the restaurant owner about the waitress' questionable practices over the phone. Even the waitress' termination wouldn't bother her. She was aware of the challenges faced by servers, particularly in the current tipping culture, but she couldn't help but wonder what other ruses servers might be up to.

