Video Goes Viral as Retail Worker Voices Concerns Over Solo Store Closure

A TikTok video shared by Ket (@ketaminelorde) has garnered significant attention, with 357.4k views.

Workers at major retailers like Target, Walmart, and Starbucks are expressing frustration over being left to close the store without managerial support. A TikTok video by Ket (@ketaminelorde) has garnered significant attention, with 357.4K views and 59K supporters echoing her sentiments. The video begins with overlay text stating, "I’ve only been here 2 months and unexpectedly had to close the entire store nearly alone. The morning manager left at 3 pm and nobody else ever came."

Image Source: TikTok | @ketaminelorde

Walking through the aisles of a Target store, Ket remarks, "There are literally only four people working right now, and I’m going to somehow have to close out 24 registers, guest services, and self-checkout. I’m like one of the only people who knows how to do it." She continues, "There’s still no manager; I’m going to have to close the store by myself."

Following the challenging situation, Ket encountered a confrontational customer who complained about the lack of assistance. Subsequently, she reached out to her colleague via walkie-talkie, stating, "Hey, you took your 15-minute break about 30 minutes ago. Where are you? I need you up here, please."

She then shared snapshots of herself working in the back office with the caption "Help," and provided updates on her progress, mentioning that she still had 32 registers to close. After overcoming numerous hurdles, she finally managed to close the store late at night, remarking, "I came. I saw. I conquered. Now, I get to come back here for a shift at 7 am tomorrow. Yay!"

Image Source: TikTok | @ketaminelorde

Numerous viewers took to the comments section to express themselves. One user, @makayla, commented, "I once opened alone like no manager and the entire opening team called off and I still got in trouble for not finishing the bullseye push I was supposed to do." @Peachy wrote, "I deadass ran a CVS alone, had to unload the truck, do my picks, and help customers all by myself for hours. I walked out that day deadass."

A different user, @sl04.6, shared, "I always use 'sorry ma’am/sir' we’re extremely understaffed if you’re in a hurry feel free to leave." @Naomi said, "Did you have keys to lock up the doors? Most of the time only managers have keys." "Okay but I can’t imagine closing the back office for ALL those registers, and I complain having to close/count 10 tills," @lauren remarked.

Image Source: TikTok | @ketaminelorde

Another user, @Reese, chimed in, "If you ever have to get out late and don’t get 10 hours in between shifts you can come in later the next day cuz it’s against policy I’m pretty sure." @brideofmothman commented, "Reminds me of the first time I helped a drive-thru subway and the overnight guy didn't tell me anything and just left."

@Kylee Casteel wrote, "I would’ve made them give me a bonus for doing things that weren’t in my job description otherwise it ain’t my problem."

Image Source: TikTok | @ketaminelorde

Sharing similar experiences of working at the retail giant, @Aspen commented, "Worked at Walmart for two years at customer service and they were down a manager for like a month, and I had to close like every other shift until they got a replacement. Didn't get paid for it either."

You can follow Ket (@ketaminelorde) for more such content.