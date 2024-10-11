ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / ECONOMY & WORK

Patagonia founder donates his $3 billion company to fight climate change— and he still faced backlash

The company which was founded in the 70s, has been known for its focus on activism.
PUBLISHED 9 MINUTES AGO
Photo credits: Getty Images | (Photo by Jean-Marc Giboux/Liaison Agency) and (Photo by Michael M. Santiago)
Photo credits: Getty Images | (Photo by Jean-Marc Giboux/Liaison Agency) and (Photo by Michael M. Santiago)

The impact of industrial pollution has brought the planet to a point when climate change is wreaking havoc in different parts of the world. While corporations have made promises to cut down emissions and others are buying carbon credits, Yvon Chouinard, the founder of clothing Patagonia gave away his firm's entire profits to fight climate change in 2022. But while his philanthropy was praised, some reports claimed that the plan actually helped the billionaire avoid $700 million in taxes.

Patagonia store owner Yvon Chouinard poses in his shop November 21, 1993 | Getty Images | Photo by Jean-Marc Giboux/Liaison Agency
Patagonia store owner Yvon Chouinard poses in his shop November 21, 1993 | Getty Images | Photo by Jean-Marc Giboux/Liaison Agency

Giving Away His Life's Work

Chouinard, who turned his passion for rock climbing into one of the world’s most successful sportswear brands, took to X (formerly Twitter) to announce that he had donated his $3 billion company to a specially designed trust and nonprofit organization.

Chouinard, his wife, and two children worked with teams of company lawyers to create a structure that allowed Patagonia to continue to operate as a for-profit company whose proceeds would benefit environmental efforts, The Guardian reported.

 

The company which was founded in the 70s, has been known for its focus on activism. Since 1985, it has donated 1% of its total sales to environmental groups through the One Percent for the Planet organization, founded by Chouinard. 

However, soon after his groundbreaking announcement, Net Zero Watch tweeted, that the billionaire's "last ditch effort" to protect the planet was saving him $700 million in taxes as well.

 

A Potential Tax Evasion Plan

According to a Bloomberg analysis, the structure of Chouinard’s deal allowed him to avoid the tax he would have paid if the company was sold. Furthermore, Chouinard told The New York Times that the family's voting stock which was 2% of all shares was being transferred to a new trust run by family members and advisers.

The rest of the privately owned company's stock, which is held by the family would go to a new nonprofit called Holdfast Collective. This reportedly means that his heirs will also avoid estate and gift taxes, while the family keeps control of the company.

 

As per The Times report, the family would have to pay $17.5 million in gift taxes, under normal circumstances. However, due to the structured deal, they would not have to pay any capital gains tax on the value that the stock has gained since the family first acquired it. Bloomberg estimated that this capital gains tax on the donation could have been about $700 million.

 

Justin Miller, national director of wealth planning at Evercore Wealth Management told Business Insider that there was a massive amount of stocks headed for the 501(c)(4) nonprofit, which was tax-exempt as well. He estimated that if 98% of the $3 billion donated had been subject to a federal gift tax, the amount owed by the Patagonia family would be about $1.176 billion including the 40% levy.

 

Thus, experts and people across the globe criticized Chouinard for coming up with a structure that allowed him to offload the company and "opt-out" of paying taxes. However, in a statement to Insider, a company spokesperson said that the billionaire founder had no intention of avoiding taxes. 

"Patagonia pays its taxes," the statement read. "We have at times advocated for increased corporate tax rates to support climate initiatives," it added. The representative also claimed that the company would be willing to pay a higher corporate tax as well to advocate for "stronger climate policies".

MORE ON MARKET REALIST
Patagonia founder donates his $3 billion company to fight climate change— and he still faced backlash
ECONOMY & WORK
Patagonia founder donates his $3 billion company to fight climate change— and he still faced backlash
The company which was founded in the 70s, has been known for its focus on activism.
9 minutes ago
Ohio teacher quits his beloved job after he found out working at Walmart paid him $12,000 more
WALMART
Ohio teacher quits his beloved job after he found out working at Walmart paid him $12,000 more
The former teacher says he doesn't need any more degrees to climb up the ladder at the company
11 hours ago
Boy gives his last dollar to someone he mistook as 'homeless.' What he got in return changed his life
ECONOMY & WORK
Boy gives his last dollar to someone he mistook as 'homeless.' What he got in return changed his life
This happened when 42-year-old Matt Busbice left his house in a rush one morning after he heard a fire alarm
11 hours ago
Customer bites into a 'shell' while eating $14 seafood dish. Then, he realized it was a $16,000 fortune
ECONOMY & WORK
Customer bites into a 'shell' while eating $14 seafood dish. Then, he realized it was a $16,000 fortune
At first, the family thought that they were looking at something that the chef had accidentally dropped in their dish.
16 hours ago
Man says living in an all-inclusive resort is cheaper than renting—and he did the math for it
ECONOMY & WORK
Man says living in an all-inclusive resort is cheaper than renting—and he did the math for it
The creator decided to "test it out." He jotted down all his expenses for one month and made the discovery.
1 day ago
YouTuber says he overtook Elon Musk as world's richest man for 7 minutes and almost got jailed
ECONOMY & WORK
YouTuber says he overtook Elon Musk as world's richest man for 7 minutes and almost got jailed
The YouTuber called Fosh demonstrated how easy it was to set up a business and pull the plug on it.
1 day ago
Billy Joel willingly loses $20,000 in each concert — ensuring the front row isn't always just for the rich
ECONOMY & WORK
Billy Joel willingly loses $20,000 in each concert — ensuring the front row isn't always just for the rich
Typically the front rows of arenas are filled by those who are the wealthiest, while more enthusiastic fans are pushed to the back.
1 day ago
Retired Michigan couple win $26 million lottery by finding a legal loophole. Then, Hollywood called
ECONOMY & WORK
Retired Michigan couple win $26 million lottery by finding a legal loophole. Then, Hollywood called
The couple lived a quiet life and raised six children while running a convenience store before retiring.
1 day ago
Lottery winner shares the 'embarrassing' way he lost $1 million and it's a key finance lesson for all
ECONOMY & WORK
Lottery winner shares the 'embarrassing' way he lost $1 million and it's a key finance lesson for all
While most lottery winners are wise with their prize, some of them end up losing it all.
2 days ago
The most valuable thing on Earth still remains a mystery to many — it costs $62 trillion for one gram
ECONOMY & WORK
The most valuable thing on Earth still remains a mystery to many — it costs $62 trillion for one gram
It can only be manufactured using CERN's Large Hadron Collider (LHC).
2 days ago
Best $2 ever spent? Woman shares incredible find at Goodwill that she 'may never recover from'
ECONOMY & WORK
Best $2 ever spent? Woman shares incredible find at Goodwill that she 'may never recover from'
The discovery left viewers stunned but many of them had a complaint to make.
3 days ago
This tiny NYC apartment's monthly rent is making our jaws drop. Oh yes, it has no bedroom either
ECONOMY & WORK
This tiny NYC apartment's monthly rent is making our jaws drop. Oh yes, it has no bedroom either
"So they’re pricing a ‘no bedroom’ like a 2 bedroom… got it!"
3 days ago
Jennifer Garner finds a unique way to uplift the homeless — all just by using a simple ziploc bag
ECONOMY & WORK
Jennifer Garner finds a unique way to uplift the homeless — all just by using a simple ziploc bag
Back in 2022, the actress was seen buying coffee for people in the queue behind her.
3 days ago
Costco just added a classic item to its food court menu. But, Americans aren't taking it too well
COSTCO
Costco just added a classic item to its food court menu. But, Americans aren't taking it too well
A British Columbia member of the warehouse club literally sparked a food fight when they posted a photo of the item.
3 days ago
Antiques Roadshow guest stunned it is a tiny mosquito that turned her family heirloom into a fortune
ECONOMY & WORK
Antiques Roadshow guest stunned it is a tiny mosquito that turned her family heirloom into a fortune
Her great-grandfather had first gifted it to her grandmother over 70 years ago.
3 days ago
Everyone knew her as the 'Disaster Girl’. Now, she made $500,000 off that meme to clear student loans
ECONOMY & WORK
Everyone knew her as the 'Disaster Girl’. Now, she made $500,000 off that meme to clear student loans
Roth sold the iconic photo at an auction for 180 Ether to 3F Music, a music studio.
3 days ago
New York mom lost out on a massive $12 million lottery prize. She realized her blunder 31 years later
ECONOMY & WORK
New York mom lost out on a massive $12 million lottery prize. She realized her blunder 31 years later
Janet Valenti wanted to get the money as anybody would but the unfortunate fate of the ticket barred her from claiming the money for thirty-one years. 
4 days ago
Walmart has a sneaky checkout trick to promote memberships not many know about, warns shopper
WALMART
Walmart has a sneaky checkout trick to promote memberships not many know about, warns shopper
The customer in a video explained how Walmart is pressuring customers into "downloading the app and getting the membership".
5 days ago
Anchor finds out her male co-host earned double her salary. She ensured her next move made headlines
ECONOMY & WORK
Anchor finds out her male co-host earned double her salary. She ensured her next move made headlines
Sadler said while the anchor's job was a dream come true for her, the pay gap was too hard for her to swallow.
6 days ago
Your $5 bills could be worth thousands due to a rare printing error — here’s what to look for
ECONOMY & WORK
Your $5 bills could be worth thousands due to a rare printing error — here’s what to look for
The notes with printing errors tend to be worth way more than the face value.
6 days ago