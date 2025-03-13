ECONOMY & WORK
'Price is Right' host Drew Carey's one big mistake helped a contestant win a Chevy Trailblazer

Carey accidentally gave away a free guess to the player in the 10 chances game, helping her win.
PUBLISHED 6 HOURS AGO
Screenshot showing Drew Carey's reaction after making the mistake (Cover image source: YouTube/The Price Is Right)
Screenshot showing Drew Carey's reaction after making the mistake (Cover image source: YouTube/The Price Is Right)

One of the most memorable moments on "The Price is Right" is when Manuela Arbeláez's mistake allowed a contestant to drive away with a car without even trying hard. But, while the host Drew Carey supported the model then, he isn't far behind when it comes to costly blunders. Recently, a combination of mechanical malfunctions and Carey's mistake helped another contestant win a car.

Screenshot showing the lucky player (Image source: YouTube/The Price Is Right)
Screenshot showing the lucky player (Image source: YouTube/The Price Is Right)

In the March 4 episode, a contestant named Lisa won the "Contestant's Row" and joined Carey on the stage to play the classic game "10 Chances." In the game, the contestant is provided with two smaller items and a grand prize, which is a brand-new car. The centerpiece of the game is a board that has ten blank slates and three slates with three, four, and five digits, respectively. The player has to choose two digits from the first slate that they think represent the price of the first item and write them on the first blank space. The host then presses a button to reveal the correct price, and if the guess is right, the player moves on to another space to do the same with the next set of given digits. 

Screenshot showing the set up of the game (Image source: YouTube/The Price Is Right)
Screenshot showing the set up of the game (Image source: YouTube/The Price Is Right)

To win the game, the player must guess the prices of all three items correctly without running out of 'ten chances'. If they make it, they win all the prizes, including the car. If they run out of guesses, then they get to keep only the items they priced correctly. For  Lisa's game, she had to price a compass, a collection of appliances, and a Chevrolet SUV. To guess the price of the compass, Carey gave her the digits 5, 0, and 4 to choose from.  She wrote down 40 and got it correct to move on to the appliance box. 

Screenshot showing the player in action (Image source: YouTube/The Price Is Right)
Screenshot showing the player in action (Image source: YouTube/The Price Is Right)

However, she didn't have to guess anything as Carey tapped the card on the board while revealing the second set of digits, causing it to malfunction. The concealing card dropped, revealing the correct price of the items. “I don’t know what happened. Nobody touched this [the button]. I just pulled the card off, and it fell, so you automatically get that. That was our mistake,” Carey told the contestant.

Screenshot showing Drew Carey's reaction after accidentally revealing the price
Screenshot showing Drew Carey's reaction after accidentally revealing the price (Image source: YouTube/The Price Is Right)

Thus, Lisa got a major boost as she now had eight chances to guess the price of the SUV. For the final guess, Carey revealed the set of numbers 3,6,0,5, and 2, without revealing the price this time. For her first guess, Lisa wrote, “$36,520,” which was wrong. Her next two guesses also felt short, but her third guess,  $26,530, turned out to be the correct price of the Chevy Trailblazer.

 

In the end, the host's mistake helped the player win a brand-new car. While Carey was left embarrassed, viewers at home enjoyed the fun moment. "This is blooper season first James and the Half Off debacle, and now this. I believe Alexis had a minor moment like that not too long ago. Manuela got ammunition now in case they want to throw shots at her from 10 years ago," @i.am.king89 wrote, referring to the incident when Arbeláez gave away a car.

