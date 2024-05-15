Woman Questions Benefit Surcharges on Her Restaurant Bill | 'It's Gotten Out of Hand'

In recent years, dining out in the United States has undergone a significant transformation, leading many to argue that it has "gotten out of hand." Prices are touching the skies, hence this change isn't just about food but it affects how we socialize and how money is spent. Restaurants are trying to be fancier but this luxury comes with a price—and not just the bill you get at the end of the meal. A TikTok user (@lizleatrice) posted a video with the caption, "Question – Has anyone seen benefit surcharges outside the US? And did this start because of/during the pandemic?" She started the video with an overlay text "Dining out in the United States." The clip shows her food bill as she says, "The total for our food would be $64 but they charged a 3.50% benefit surcharge for their employees. Then we have an additional 10% for tax because that's not included in the food prices."

The TikToker further in her video pointed out how after all this hoarding, restaurants expect an extra 15-20% tips from the customer. She then reveals that they tipped $13 which is around 18% and due to this, their bill totaled $87, which is a 32.2% increase compared with the actual one. In the later clips, she argued how she had never seen a healthcare surcharge in any other country outside the US. Most countries do maybe 5-10% tips and some don't do it at all. Like her, many people on TikTok have expressed their disappointment against the taxes being added to the bill.

@M. commented, "Agreed except for the tipping culture. I grew up in Spain where some waiters needed tips to survive." @natedogggggggggg commented, "Why do they not include tax in the price in America? I literally cannot understand that." @NoniMcd commented, "This is why I love it here in Australia! The price of the food is what you pay (except sometimes on public holidays there is a surcharge, it’s expected)." Some suggested that she cross-check the total and the percentage to ensure no extra dollars are wasted.

@Lou commented, "It is insane how America has normalized passing an employer's responsibility onto the customer. But then nothing in America makes sense." @Bob commented, "Two drinks, some mushrooms, and a green salad for $87. Hope it was worth it." @Jack commented, "Don’t tip for the tax and staff benefits; just tip for your food that is for $64!" @Shaka commented, "You can ask the management to remove the staff benefits fees. So ridiculous! I don’t eat out anymore because I get so upset when I get the bill."

@Erika Pearce commented, "I'm from New Zealand and it's so frustrating adding all the taxes and tips. We don't tip and tax is included." @LoRain427 commented, "It sounds like you tipped on the $73 total. Why wouldn’t you calculate the tip pre-tax? You actually tipped 30%."

